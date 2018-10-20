BLOOMER — As the third set of Saturday's Division 2 regional final between the Bloomer and Osceola volleyball teams went on, one thing became very clear.
It was a set neither team could afford to lose.
And the Blackhawks didn't, rallying after being down to their final point to take the set and eventually the match with a four-set victory over the Chieftains (25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 25-18). Top-seeded Bloomer (32-6) moves on to face sixth-seeded Amery on Thursday evening in the sectional finals at Osceola. Amery upset third-seeded Saint Croix Central in five sets in another regional final matchup.
Bloomer took the first set before the Chieftains rallied to score a victory in set two. Osceola kept that momentum into the third set and led most of the way. Bloomer took a 22-20 lead with a four-point run late in the set that included a pair of kills from Jessica Barr. Osceola scored four of the next five points to push to a 24-23 and on the verge of a commanding 2-1 lead. But the 'Hawks mounted a rally to score the final three points and pick up a come-from-behind win to take the 2-1 lead.
"We definitely didn't want to go to five (sets)," Bloomer senior Grace Post said.
"We knew we could do it. We just had to push ourselves to do it," Bloomer senior Chloee Swartz added.
The Blackhawks carried that momentum into set four and never trailed. Four consecutive points with a run that included kills from Barr and Emma Krejci extended the Bloomer advantage to 13-7 before Osceola answered with five in a row. Bloomer coach Liz Bohl called a timeout and her team responded out of the break with the next five points, including back-to-back aces by Barr to retake the lead. Barr capped the victory with a spike to deliver Bloomer its second regional title in three seasons.
Bloomer overcame a 2-1 hole in Thursday's regional semifinal win over Rice Lake and had to show similar gumption in set three of Saturday's win.
"Thursday night's test against Rice Lake was a huge factor," Bohl said. "Everybody was loose and we knew we could do it. We knew we could battle back and take the game. They kept their cool."
Bloomer dominated early, racing out to a 15-5 lead in the first set. That strong start had a 7-0 run at the end with Post serving three aces. The Chieftains cut into the lead, getting to within 22-19 late before Bloomer closed out the win with another Post ace. The Chieftains took momentum into set two and pulled away in the later part of the set to even the game.
"We really, really want this and we did not want to end our season on our home court again," Post said.
Bloomer lost in the regional finals to Rice Lake at home a season ago.
Barr and Post led the way at the net with 17 and 16 kills, respectively while Post added six aces in total. Swartz had 22 assists with her 1,000th career assist coming on Bloomer's 20th point in the fourth set.
Aspyn Arendt added 15 assists as well. Bailey McConaughey had 24 digs in the win for the Blackhawks.
The win moves Bloomer two victories away from the team's first state appearance with many of the players a part of the 2016 team that fell in five sets to Merrill in the sectional finals.
