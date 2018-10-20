Mistakes caught up to the McDonell volleyball team as it had its season end to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in four sets (20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25) in a Division 4 regional final at McDonell on Saturday.
Immanuel moves on to face No. 1 seed Clayton next Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
"I thought we played hard and we showed really good intensity at times. We made a lot of physical mistakes and when you’re playing a team like Immanuel Lutheran you can’t make that many physical mistakes and still win," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We worked hard we just couldn’t seem to get rid of the mistakes."
The Macks and Lancers split the first two sets before Immanuel edged McDonell in the third and took the fourth by a wider margin.
"I think earlier in the season we had a tendency to play tentative in close sets and we lost a lot of those," Immanuel coach Joe Lau said. "Somewhere towards the end of the season we just started to get a little bit angry saying we can’t do that every time we get into a close situation. I was pleased that in the big points they played real well."
McDonell fell behind 7-4 in the opening set after a 4-0 run by the Lancers propelled by an ace and two McDonell attack errors.
The Macks called a timeout as they fell behind 13-8 and that got them refocused as they responded with four straight points to narrow the deficit to one.
Up by one, Immanuel tallied a 4-0 run to go up 19-14, but McDonell came back with three straight.
The Macks cut their deficit to two at 21-19, but Immanuel finished off the first set on a 4-1 run.
McDonell came back to tie the match up at one apiece in the second set. They had fallen behind 12-8 and then came back with four points as Carly Jenson scored two kills and Rachel Smiskey tallied a kill and a block.
A 5-1 run gave McDonell a 17-15 leading to a Lancers timeout.
McDonell got behind by one 23-22 when they scored three straight points for the set win. Smiskey had a kill and then Maggie Craker scored a kill from her setter position with a quick attack that caught the Lancers off balance. An attack error from Immanuel gave McDonell its 25th point.
"We know McDonell is always going to come back, " Lau said. "They’re well coached and they have players who know what they want to do on the court."
The third set proved to be the biggest factor in the match as Immanuel earned a 26-24 set win.
McDonell came from down 14-12 to take a 16-14 lead as Craker pulled off another kill as the setter. The Macks took a 21-18 advantage and were later up 23-22.
Immanuel scored two straight leading to a McDonell timeout. Smiskey scored a kill to tie it, but Immanuel notched the final two points for a 2-1 lead in the match.
The tough set three loss by McDonell carried into the fourth set as Immanuel earned a match win with the victory in the fourth set.
The Lancer went up 8-2 to start the set and later led 18-10.
McDonell narrowed the margin to six at 23-17, but the Lancers finished off the Macks for the regional title.
Smiskey lead McDonell with 16 kills and she added three blocks. Jenson had 13 kills, Kait Ortmann scored 10 and both Craker and Amber Thaler tallied eight.
Craker had a team-high 44 assists and Olivia Mlsna lead the Macks with 15 digs with Shanen Rice having 14.
The Macks will lose two seniors from the team in Jenson and Mary Roth and Hanson said they both played important roles on a young team.
"Everybody has their role and they’re an important piece of that team," Hanson said. "Carly, it’s going to be hard to replace somebody as a senior with her ability and then you have Mary. Mary is a great teammate and picked everybody up and had us working hard every day and set a good example of what that should look like."
With a lot of underclassmen set to return next year Hanson is hoping they take the negative feeling of the loss and use it as motivation moving into next year.
"Every season an experience we have teaches us something," Hanson said. "We can’t go back and change anything, we can’t go back and fix anything, but we can always fix the ending. So the underclassmen I told them to embrace this feeling right now and they need to figure out what they need to do in the offseason and next season to ensure it doesn’t happen again. That should always be our goal. Every experience you have, you learn from it and you grow from it and you move forward."
