BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team dug out of a hole once again.
This climb netted the Blackhawks some hardware as Bloomer overcame a first-set defeat to top Altoona in four sets (17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21) on Saturday evening in a Division 2 regional final.
The Blackhawks advance to play at top-seeded Osceola on Thursday after the Chieftains after they defeated fourth-seeded Saint Croix Falls.
"We started off fairly decent but Altoona gave us a run for our money," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "They were tough (with) big hitters. They blocked us so they were ready and we just started a little slow."
Emma Krejci and Emma Seibel each had 10 kills for the Blackhawks while Larissa Fossum added seven.
Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 23 and 13 assists, respectively, while Shantelle Ruf and Josie Kostner had three aces apiece.
Kostner and Fossum had 17 and 13 digs, respectively and Krejci had two solo blocks as the Blackhawks won their third regional championship in four seasons.
Second-seeded Bloomer (30-7) lost the first set in Thursday's regional quarterfinal win over Rice Lake.
The Blackhawks will take aim at making the program's third sectional final in four years on Thursday, this year coming with a largely new cast after heavy graduations from last year's sectional final push.
"I think that says a lot about the program and the mentality and the expectations for all players that come into our gym," Bohl said of the team's successes. "That's where they want to be and they work really hard to get there."