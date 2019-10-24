BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team learned a lesson in the best possible way.
From a victory.
The second-seeded Blackhawks lost the first set before winning the final three in a Division 2 regional semifinal win over seventh-seeded Rice Lake (17-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13) on Thursday evening.
The Blackhawks (29-7) advance to host Altoona on Saturday night for a regional title.
"We definitely started slow and sluggish and tentative but it's a lot of new kids (this year), the pressure is the different, atmosphere is different," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said of her team. "But they stepped up their game. They really came together and fundamentals, they went back to some of the things we needed to do that we missed in the first set and even in the second set a little bit more."
It started slowly for the Blackhawks in set one as Rice Lake raced out to a 6-1 advantage before Bloomer cut into the deficit. Bloomer briefly took the lead at 15-14 following a Rice Lake hitting error and again at 16-15 on Alexa Post's kill. But the Warriors scored the next four points to retake the advantage on the way to the early set win.
"It was nerve-racking at first, I was a little nervous (and) felt some butterflies," Bloomer senior defensive specialist Shantelle Ruf said. "But once the game got going they all went away and we played our game."
Things went much smoother the rest of the way as the Blackhawks, starting in the second set when a stretch of seven out of eight points from the Blackhawks that included two aces from Larissa Fossum and one from Jordan Klima helped the 'Hawks even the matchup at one set apiece.
Six straight serving including two aces off the arm of Megan Bischel helped extend the advantage in the third set win and lengthy runs in set four from the serves of Rylie Jarr and Ruf helped Bloomer close out the Warriors and advance to the regional finals for a fourth year in a row.
Emma Krejci led the Blackhawks with 12 kills while Larissa Fossum added nine. Bischel, Emma Seibel and Post had five kills apiece as a part of a balanced front row.
Klima and Jarr had 19 and 16 assists, respectively, while Klima had a team-best four aces. Seibel (20 digs), Josie Kostner (15 digs) and Jarr (13 digs) were active on defense as the Blackhawks settled in against an imposing Warrior front row.
"We've been working really hard in practice, focusing on defense to pick up their hard hits," Ruf said.
"We just had to get in our groove, get over the first-game jitters and play our game," Jarr added.
Rice Lake entered Thursday's regional not as your ordinary seven seed. The Warriors play in the Big Rivers Conference as the lone Division 2 team among Division 1 schools and have given strong Bloomer teams struggles as lower seeds in recent years. The Warriors knocked off Bloomer as a lower seed two years ago in the regional finals and Thursday's contest marked the third year in a row the two teams have met in the playoffs.
"It's always tough to play Rice Lake," Bohl said. "I always get those butterflies because we've seen them for three years and it's always been a tough match."
Now the Blackhawks turn their attention to the Rails as the program seeks its third regional championship in four years. Altoona outlasted Ellsworth in five sets to advance to face the Blackhawks. The Rails finished fourth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference during the regular season and have wins over Hayward and Ellsworth thus far in the postseason.
"We've just got to keep pushing and stay together as a team and talk," Ruf said. "Communication is the key."