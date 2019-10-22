The McDonell volleyball team opened the Division 4 postseason with a straight-set victory over Lake Holcombe on Tuesday evening (25-11, 25-10, 25-7) in a regional quarterfinal matchup at McDonell.
Maggie Craker had 29 assists, 12 aces, eight digs and a pair of blocks for the second-seeded Macks (34-10), who advance to host tenth-seeded Greenwood on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
Sidney Rice and Destiny Baughman each had seven kills at the net for the Macks while Kait Ortmann and Rachel Smiskey had six kills apiece as a part of a balanced attack from the McDonell front row. Lauryn Deetz had four serving aces in the win for McDonell.
"I think that we played hard as a team tonight and we stayed mentally focused and that can be sometimes be hard to do and that's going to benefit us as we continue on through the playoffs," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said.
Paige Flater had seven digs for Lake Holcombe (8-13) while Allison Golat-Hattamer added five assists for the Chieftains.
"The girls were pretty revved up to play tonight," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said. "They knew it was going to be tough. Obviously McDonell has a very good team and that was going to be a challenge for sure. But it was one that they have worked really hard for and have met...they didn't back down from it."
Lake Holcombe scored the first point in each of the first two sets and hung with McDonell early before the higher-seeded Macks took control. McDonell raced out to a 5-0 lead in set three with a stretch that included two of Craker's aces. The Chieftains cut into the gap to get to within two at 8-6 before three points in a row helped the Macks regain control. Destiny Baughman had a kill and ace and Rice had a kill during the run as McDonell scored 14 of set three's last 17 points and won the matchup on the second of back-to-back aces from Deetz.
"We have to be mentally tough," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We talked about being great before the game. Being great in our mental preparation, being great in the small things, being great each play because when you do the little things right continually and consistently that helps us put together a whole game and we have to be great in the playoffs because we have some really good teams in our sectional."
McDonell now turns its attention to the Indians, a team that upset the seven seed Elmwood/Plum City in four sets. Greenwood finished sixth in the Eastern Cloverbelt standings during the regular season, falling to Cadott in straight sets in last week's Cloverbelt Crossover. The Macks are one of four state-ranked teams in the sectional. Top-seeded Clear Lake was ranked first in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 poll while McDonell (second), Mercer, the top-seeded team in the other half of the sectional (seventh), and Eau Claire Immanuel (ninth) were among the top ten teams with Gilman as an honorable mention.
"Volleyball is a game of ups and downs and things can change very quickly," Hanson said. "It's hard to get things turned back around sometimes. We're focused on Thursday's match against the winner of that (Greenwood at Elmwood/Plum City) matchup and we're going to continue to work on the little things because we have things we need to continue to work on in our game regardless of who our opponent is."
Lake Holcombe graduates three seniors from this year's team (Kirsten Larson, Alycia Emmons, Flater).
"They really stepped up and they were great leaders this year," Meddaugh said of the seniors. "It was a tough season for our team rebuilding but it meant a lot to them and they led the team through that.
"We've got a lot of talent. They worked really hard over the course of the season from where we started the season to where we finished the season tonight they were playing together as a team so much better and I could not be prouder of this team."
