OSCEOLA — The opportunity was there.
The Bloomer volleyball team hit on it at the right time.
The Blackhawks overcame a 3-point deficit in the fourth set to put the cap on a victory over Osceola in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23) on Thursday in a Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup. Bloomer (31-7) moves on to face Mosinee on Saturday night in Mosinee with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Bloomer won the first two sets and threatened for a sweep, leading 22-19 in set three. But Osceola (25-17) answered with the final six points of the set, staying alive due in large part to some plays made by Chieftain middle hitter Makena Hollman at the net. The senior hitter capped the set victory with a block and a kill to force a fourth set.
A stretch of five straight points for Osceola including two kills from Hollman pushed the Chieftains to a 13-12 lead before the team later led by three at 17-14.
Jordan Klima served Bloomer’s next five points, a run capped by a kill from Larissa Fossum to go in front 19-17.
Another kill from Hollman and a hitting error from Bloomer tied the score at 23 and sparked a timeout from Bloomer coach Liz Bohl.
The Blackhawks would not allow another point as a hitting error from Osceola set up game point. The Bloomer defense dug out a strong equalizing kill opportunity from Hollman with a dig from Rylie Jarr. Bloomer set up Fossum for another kill and she delivered with a 2-handed touch effort that tickled the sideline in bounds, sending the Blackhawks to the program’s third sectional final in four seasons.
“We’ve been saying ‘one spot is open, one spot is open’. We had seen it, but we just hadn’t hit it,” Bohl said of the winning kill. “I guess we saved it for the right time.”
Hollman was hard to handle in Osceola’s regular season win over Bloomer, a 2-set triumph at the Eau Claire North invitational on Sept. 21. The Blackhawks had more time to plan for the senior this time around and weathered the storm the lanky power hitter provided, not allowing her to fully take over the game.
“We talked about playing our game (and) staying aggressive,” Bohl said, “playing smart, not tentative. We knew that when their No. 10 (Hollman) was in the front row some balls were going to get down and our goal was to really make our pushes when she was in the back row.”
Bloomer scored six of the final eight points of the first set, a stretch capped by a kill from Fossum to take an early 1-0 lead. The ‘Hawks trailed 15-14 in set two, but four points in a row off the arm of Emma Krejci’s serves gave the team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on the way to a 2-0 lead.
Fossum had a team-best 16 kills while Seibel added 10.
Jarr and Klima had 20 and 14 assists, respectively and Josie Kostner led a busy defense with 30 digs while Seibel added 14. Klima and Seibel had three and two aces, respectively, while Shantelle Ruf and Klima had 12 digs apiece.
The Blackhawks face the Indians for the second season in a row in the game before state. Mosinee knocked off Bloomer in four sets last season and advanced to the sectional finals by defeating Northland Pines in four sets.
Mosinee won the Great Northern Conference standings during the regular season and has defeated Tomahawk, Antigo and Northland Pines thus far in the postseason. The Blackhawks have many new faces from the team that lost a season ago for a squad that is one step away from a place the program has never been — state.
“We’ve just got keep our spirits high and we have to want it,” sophomore hitter Alexa Post said.
“And we want it.”