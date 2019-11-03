{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomer volleyball at Mosinee 11-2-19

The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates while awaiting its Division 2 sectional championship plaque on Saturday evening in Mosinee.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Bloomer volleyball now knows its opponent for Friday's Division 2 state semifinal matchup.

The Blackhawks are a No. 4 seed and will play top-seeded McFarland on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Bloomer (32-7) advanced to the state tournament for the first time after a 5-set victory over Mosinee on Saturday evening in the sectional finals.

McFarland (36-3) defeated Lakeside Lutheran in five sets in their sectional final matchup.

No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran (37-14) and No. 3 Luxemburg-Casco (33-13) is the other semifinal and will be played at the same time. The two Division 2 semifinal winners will square off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for a state championship.

Girls Volleyball State Schedule (per WIAA website)

Thursday

Session 3 - 4 p.m. (Upper Bracket)

Court-2: Oconomowoc (#2 Seed) vs. Kettle Moraine (#7 Seed)

Court-1: River Falls (#3) Seed vs. Appleton North (#6 Seed)

Session 4 - 7 p.m. (Lower Bracket)

Court-2: Burlington (#4) Seed vs. Union Grove (#5 Seed)

Court-1: Arrowhead (#1 Seed) vs. Sun Prairie (#8 Seed)

Friday

Session 5 - 9 a.m. Division 4

Court-2: Catholic Central (#2 Seed) vs. Hillsboro (#3 Seed)

Court-1: Clear Lake (#1 Seed) vs. Newman Catholic (#4 Seed)

Session 6 - 11:30 a.m. Division 3

Court-2: Waterloo (#2 Seed) vs. Aquinas (#3 Seed)

Court-1: Howards Grove (#1 Seed) vs. Fall Creek (#4 Seed)

Session 7 - 2 p.m. Division 2

Court-2: Wisconsin Lutheran (#2 Seed) vs. Luxemburg-Casco (#3 Seed)

Court-1: McFarland (#1 Seed) vs. Bloomer (#4 Seed)

Session 9 - 7:30 p.m. Division 1

Court-1: Upper Bracket Winners

Court-2: Lower Bracket Winners

Saturday

Session 10 - 9 a.m.

Court-1: Division 4 Championship

Session 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Court-1: Division 3 Championship

Session 11 - 2:30 p.m.

Court-1: Division 2 Championship

Session 11 - 7:30 p.m.

Court-1: Division 1 Championship

