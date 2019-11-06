Bloomer High School is hosting a school/community pep assembly on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the state-bound Bloomer volleyball team in the high school gymnasium.
All guests should register as a guest when they enter the high school and will then be directed to the pep rally. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Bloomer activities director Jason Steinmetz via email (jason.steinmetz@bloomer.k12.wi.us) or phone (715-568-2800, ext. 4109).
The Blackhawks play McFarland on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in a Division 2 state semifinal matchup at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Tickets for the state semifinal are $10 apiece and can be purchased from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the high school office.
Bloomer volleyball at Mosinee 11-2-19
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates after defeating Mosinee on Saturday evening in Mosinee.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer's Rylie Jarr sets during last Saturday's Division 2 sectional final victory in Mosinee.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Emma Krejci (10)
Megan Bischel (11) and Alexa Post (13)
Emma Krejci (10)
Emma Krejci (10)
Emma Seibel (12)
Alexa Post (13)
Larissa Fossum (15) and Emma Krejci (10)
Emma Seibel (12)
Bella Seibel (3)
Emma Krejci (10)
Emma Krejci (10)
Bloomer's Emma Krejci goes up for a kill.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Emma Krejci (10) and Larissa Fossum (15)
Emma Krejci (10)
Larissa Fossum (15)
Larissa Fossum (15)
Rylie Jarr (6)
Larissa Fossum (15)
Alexa Post (13) and Megan Bischel (11)
Larissa Fossum (15)
Blackhawks headed to state
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates after winning a Division 2 sectional championship over Mosinee to advance to the Division 2 state tournament on Saturday evening in Mosinee. For more from the win, see
SPORTS, PAGE A7.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates after defeating Mosinee on Saturday evening in Mosinee for a Division 2 sectional championship.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer coaches Julie Koehler, Liz Bohl and Stephanie Phillips celebrate after defeating Mosinee for a Division 2 sectional championship last Saturday in Mosinee.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Alexa Post (13) and Bella Seibel (3)
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates while awaiting its Division 2 sectional championship plaque on Saturday evening in Mosinee.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
