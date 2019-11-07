The Bloomer volleyball team played at Osceola on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup.

The Bloomer volleyball team hosted Rice Lake on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup in Bloomer.

The Bloomer volleyball team hosted Colfax on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Bloomer.

The Bloomer volleyball team hosted a five-team event on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Bloomer. Stanley-Boyd was among the other teams to participate.

By The Numbers

0 — State championships between Division 2 state semifinalists Bloomer, McFarland, Wisconsin Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco.

3 — First set defeats in four postseason matchups for Bloomer so far. The Blackhawks have lost a combined one additional set after those early losses.

29 — Consecutive victories for McFarland. The last lost for the Spartans came against Catholic Central on Sept. 14.

63-8 — Combined records for Bloomer and McFarland since their meeting on Aug. 30.