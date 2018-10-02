CADOTT — It's not how you start. It's how you finish.
Both the McDonell and Cadott volleyball teams were reminded of that lesson on Tuesday as the Macks topped the Hornets in four sets (25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20) in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
The Hornets got out to strong starts in the first two sets but the Macks were able to rally to win them. Cadott answered a McDonell run in the third set with one of its own as it won to stay alive before the Macks were able to shut the door in the fourth.
Cadott raced out to a 7-4 lead in set one, forcing a McDonell timeout. But out of the timeout the Macks came to life, taking eight of the game's next 10 points to take control of the contest on a run started by a kill from Kaitlyn Ortmann and ending with an ace from Ella Haley. From there the Macks pulled away to take the first set. Cadott started even stronger in the second, racing out to a 12-5 advantage before the Macks were once again able to come back, taking advantage of Cadott mistakes while limiting errors of their own. McDonell ended the second set on a 6-0 run, including an ace from Maggie Craker to take the two-set advantage.
"Hopefully we learn," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Our goal in every match we go out there in is to learn and hopefully we can take away important things from this match that are going to help us going forward."
The Hornets jumped out to a 12-7 advantage in set three but were able to withstand another McDonell rally and respond with one of their own. Leading 13-12, Cadott scored the next five points to quickly push the advantage to 18-12 and closed out the Macks.
"Too many serving errors," Cadott coach Jimmy Bremness said. "We didn't really pass well tonight as a team and we were in scramble mode quite a bit. Thankfully when we did get it back over when we were in scramble we did play some good defense at times which allowed us to get out of that."
Set four was tight throughout with a 4-1 run from the Macks near the end giving the team enough cushion to win. Rachel Smiskey started the run with a kill while Destiny Baughman capped it with an ace to push the McDonell lead to 21-16. A kill by Autumn Bremness and McDonell hit out of bounds pulled Cadott to within three. The teams traded points until the Macks led 24-20 and closed out the win when setter Maggie Craker caught the Hornets off-guard with a kill attempt, depositing a hit right on the sideline to cap the victory.
Smiskey had 12 kills and four blocks and was the go-to player in tight situations for McDonell.
"Rachel has progressed throughout the year in her confidence and is able to take those pressure moments and not be afraid to swing," Hanson said. "If she makes an error, she makes an error. But she comes out swinging again and because of that we've been able to use her a lot more."
Carly Jenson and Amber Thaler each added seven kills while Mlsna finished with three aces. Craker had 27 assists, 10 digs and four aces in the victory for McDonell.
Bremness led Cadott with 12 kills, Jenna Sedlacek had 16 digs and Abby Eiler had a team-high 28 assists for the Hornets.
"We've been down 0-2 against Altoona and Fall Creek and we just didn't show that fight. Tonight it was nice to see that fight and even carry over into the fourth set," coach Bremness said. "We were in it up until the end. It's a learning lesson to fight through the adversity and I think they're getting that with a good lesson tonight."
As the postseason draws near later this month, both coaches are looking for improved consistency as their teams aim to be playing their best.
"The biggest thing we're looking for is consistency, limited unforced errors and not letting teams go on these five or six-point runs. Stopping them at two or three," coach Bremness said. "Consistency is huge. We've finally got a rotation out there I think is our best chance to improve and hopefully turn some heads by the end of the season or in playoffs."
"We need to not settle," Hanson said. "A win isn't enough. A win is not what motivates us. We know who we have ahead in playoffs and we know what that looks like and we need to be internally motivated to do our best every day regardless of who our opponent is or regardless of its a practice or a match and that level needs to raise. When we raise that level, our ability is going to be taken to another level."
McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday while Cadott plays at Eau Claire Regis.
