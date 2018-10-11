The Chi-Hi volleyball team won the second set against Eau Claire North on Thursday evening, but fell in four to the Huskies in the final Big Rivers Conference matchup (14-25, 25-18, 23-25, 19-25) of the season for both teams at Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals overcame a slow start to even the match at one before tight battles in the final two sets.
Chi-Hi was dealt a blow before the first set of the night when senior setter Lydia Steinmetz was injured in pregame warmups and unable to play. Senior defensive specialist Addy Bengtson moved to setter and after a feeling out process for the Cardinals in a tough first set, the team was able to settle in on the fly.
"I thought Addy Bengtson did an outstanding job. She did great," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "She did exactly what the team needed her to do and that's where the down (stretch) was during the first set. We had people not sure where they were supposed to be, what's going on with the new setter. But we came back and fought and the next three sets were all really close."
The Huskies scored the first six points of the contest and 17 of the first 23 to take a sizable lead en route to the early win. But the Cardinals would use an early run of their own to take set two, scoring six points in a row off serves from Bengtson to go in front 6-2. Chi-Hi embarked on another run a little later with seven straight points, a surge that included an ace from Makayla Romundstad, a kill by Caelan Givens and a block from Givens and Bayleigh Crawford. Eau Claire North cut the deficit to 24-18 with four straight points late in the set before Givens capped the win with a kill to even the match at one.
Chi-Hi started strong in set three with an early 6-3 lead on the strength of back-to-back-to-back kills from Madie Gardow, Crawford and Givens. Eau Claire North responded and the two teams traded the lead throughout the set. A tandem block from Gardow and Crawford tied the set at 22 before a kill from Kary Petricka helped the Huskies close the set with three of the final four points for the win.
"Super proud of the girls. They fought really hard and did everything I asked of them," Heidtke said.
Eau Claire North carried that momentum into the fourth set, racing out to a 10-2 lead and carrying an 18-8 advantage later on before the Cardinals cut into the deficit. Chi-Hi got to within three at 21-18 after a block from Givens and again at 22-19 following Lacey O'Donnell's kill. But the Huskies took the final three points and the match to clinch second place in the league standings. The Huskies and Cardinals entered the evening tied for second in the league standings behind River Falls.
Chi-Hi caps the regular season on Saturday in a tournament at Altoona before the Cardinals open the Division 1 playoffs next Thursday as a No. 6 seed when Chi-Hi hosts No. 11 Marshfield in the regional semifinals.
"It's nice because this match counts in our record, but we're already seeded (for the playoffs)," Heidtke said. "It was nice to say lets go out and compete. It will show us things we need to work on. It's always good to play good competition because it lets us know what we need to do better at and now we have a tournament on Saturday and then we have practice to get ready for Marshfield next Thursday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.