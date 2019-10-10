FALL CREEK — The Fall Creek volleyball team closed out sets three and four strong to help top McDonell in four sets and secure the program's Western Cloverbelt Conference title in nearly 30 years on Thursday evening (25-12, 19-25, 23-25, 23-25).
The Macks (30-9, 6-1) won the first set in dominant fashion before the Crickets evened the match by winning set two. The third and fourth sets would prove to be the closest of the night and the Crickets (35-3, 7-0) ended them with late runs, overcoming deficits to take the match.
McDonell led 23-22 in the fourth set following a kill from Rachel Smiskey. But the Crickets scored the final three points as back-to-back kills from Gianna Vollrath put the team on the brink of the victory and Maidsen Johnson closed it out with a kill that landed in near the back line to give Fall Creek its first conference championship since 1990.
"They made plays at the end of games and that made the difference," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Fall Creek.
Vollrath tied the set at 22 with a block earlier on and the 6-foot sophomore was an imposing presence in the middle.
The Macks led 21-19 in the third set after a kill from Kait Ortmann before five points in a row pushed Fall Creek into the lead. A kill and ace from Maggie Craker moved McDonell to within one before Vollrath's kill sent her team to a 2-1 advantage.
"Gianna is our warhorse," Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said. "When we know we need to get a kill in a big moment, we talk about here at Fall Creek we want to feed our horse."
McDonell opened up an early lead in the opening set as back-to-back aces from Lauryn Deetz helped the Macks take an 11-4 lead. Fall Creek closed to 16-12, but three consecutive kills from Sidney Rice thwarted the possible rally with Craker later adding three aces as the Macks scored the final nine points in the opening set win.
"We had great moments tonight and we need to take those moments and build off of them going into playoffs against schools that are our own size," Hanson said. "Fall Creek's a good team. We knew that coming in. We made some mistakes that were fundamental mistakes that ended up costing us but we didn't give up. We fought hard and the girls battled together."
Consecutive aces from Emily Madden early in the second set sparked a 10-5 advantage for the Crickets. The Macks clawed back to within one at 15-14 with an Ortmann kill and within two later on until the Crickets scored five of the final six points with a block from Quinlyn Rubeck and Emma Ryan evening the sets at one apiece.
Both teams worked their way through the first six Western Cloverbelt conference games of the season unbeaten and entered Thursday's matchup ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association State Coaches Poll. The Macks were ranked third in Division 4 and the Crickets were sixth in Division 3.
"We love big matches," Prissel said. "Our girls get so excited for those opportunities and when you can get a playoff atmosphere in the second week of October, that only makes you better to go 1-0 each night in the postseason."
Craker led the Macks with six aces to go with 39 assists and 25 digs. Earlier this week the McDonell junior setter went over the 3,000 career assist mark.
"McDonell, they gave us fits on their side of the net all night," Prissel said. "They are an incredible team. We are thrilled it worked out our way but it was a heck of a match."
Destiny Baughman had 13 kills, followed by 10 each from Smiskey and Sidney Rice. Ortmann had eight kills while Olivia Mlsna had 28 digs, followed by 15 from Rice.
McDonell finishes second in the conference standings and will host a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup next Tuesday before opening the Division 4 postseason a week later.
"We set up our schedule to have good competition. This is another example of teams we play that are really tough," Hanson said. "Those game situations help us be in a better place come playoffs."