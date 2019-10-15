CADOTT — Cadott volleyball coach Jimmy Bremness has challenged his team this season.
And with the playoffs around the corner, the Hornets are starting to see the benefits of their hard work.
Cadott worked quickly to earn a straight-set victory over Greenwood (25-15, 25-13, 25-17) on Tuesday in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.
Elly Eiler had nine kills and added two aces for the Hornets (15-22) as Cadott, the sixth place finisher in the Western Cloverbelt, earned the convincing victory against the Eastern Cloverbelt's sixth place team.
"We've definitely been a lot more consistent in the past three weeks," Bremness said of his team. "We've had a few bad days here and there but the consistency is really starting to come together. We're playing at a faster pace, which is always good in this game and it's just right now we told ourselves we're in playoff mode right now.
"Even though this wasn't a playoff game, we want to get ready for playoffs. The mindset is there."
Autumn Bremness had seven kills and two aces and Makenna Barone added six kills up front. Abby Eiler had a team-high 21 assists and Jada Kowalczyk served four aces for the Hornets in their regular season finale.
You have free articles remaining.
The team went with a two-setter look for the match as junior Haylee Rowe picked up some of the slack for the senior Abby Eiler when needed.
"It's much more consistent, it's much more fluid. I like that I got both setters some setter reps and they both made some good decisions, which are going to help us in the playoffs because we're going to need to make their decision making," coach Bremness said of Rowe and Eiler.
Cadott finished the Western Cloverbelt season strong with wins over Stanley-Boyd and Osseo-Fairchild to go with a five-set defeat to third place Eau Claire Regis last Thursday. The Hornets have played an ambitious weekend tournament schedule with trips to play larger schools at the Menomonie Sprawl, Medford, New Richmond and Altoona. Overall the team has played 15 of its 37 matches against schools in Division 1 or Division 2 and the Hornets enter the postseason with six more victories than the team had all of last year.
The Cadott program also honored its 1999 Division 3 state runner-up team during Tuesday's game. The Hornets went 17-4 that season, defeating Oconto on the way to the state finals before falling to Dodgeville. Coach Tricia Dresel and many of her players from that team were in attendance for Tuesday's victory.
The Hornets open Division 3 playoffs next week.