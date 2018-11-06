The Lake Holcombe and Cornell volleyball teams each had two players on the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2018 season.
Lake Holcombe seniors Aubrey Meddaugh and Emma Elmberg and Cornell senior Jenna Sadler and junior Erin Crowell were each named to the first team. Cornell junior Bryanna Bonander and Lake Holcombe junior Alycia Emmons were each selected to the second team while New Auburn senior Nadia Rada, Cornell senior Brooke Hodowanic and Lake Holcombe junior Kirsten Larson were each chosen to the team as honorable mentions.
Birchwood senior Taylor Widiker was named the conference's player of the year.
First Team—Taylor Widiker, Birchwood; Mady Schultz, Birchwood; Aubrey Meddaugh, Lake Holcombe; Jenna Sadler, Cornell; Kayla Hargrave, Bruce; Emma Elmberg, Lake Holcombe; Erin Crowell, Cornell; Caitlin Nuehring, Flambeau.
Second Team—Emma Petit, Winter; Marina Mansky, Bruce; Bryanna Bonander, Cornell; Alex Schott, Birchwood; Payton Schultz, Birchwood; Katelyn Kinnear, Bruce; Halle Anderson, Bruce; Alycia Emmons, Lake Holcombe.
Honorable Mention—Nadia Rada, New Auburn; Amelia Bodo, Winter; Jayda Glenz, Birchwood; Brooke Hodowanic, Cornell; Kirsten Larson, Lake Holcombe; Kim Riegel, Flambeau; Jasmine Goebel, Winter; Madysen Opelt, Flambeau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.