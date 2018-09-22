It’s a common theme for most sports teams to strive to compete and grow close together as a family would.
The McDonell volleyball team has a pretty good headstart on the rest of the pack as the team has seven sets of sisters within the program this year.
Six of those sets — Mary and Kate Roth, Ruby and Amber Thaler, Shanen and Sidney Rice, Destiny and Laneyse Baughman, Rachel and Paige Smiskey and Isabelle Maloney and Calissa Moucha — are players while Sam Wirtz is a player on the team and her sister April Peters serves as an assistant coach.
All in all nearly half of the players in the program have a sister also in the program, a larger than normal number for a team that historically has had a lot of sibling combinations.
“I truly believe McDonell is a special place, not just for volleyball but for school and the atmosphere and I think it attracts people. We have kids coming through whose parents went to this school and it just so happens that we have seven sets of sisters,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “In a four-year span, it’s crazy.”
Hanson has as good of an idea as anyone on the impact a family can have on a program. Her mother Debbie Roesler founded and built the program, she and her older sister Kari played for the team during their high school days and also teamed up as co-coaches from 2015-17. Hanson’s first tenure as coach included a Division 4 state championship in 2009.
The long-standing success of the program has helped keep interest in the sport at the school high, which keeps players coming through each season.
“It’s cool to look back at the names that have won conference (titles) before however many times and so many of them have the same last names,” Rachel Smiskey said. “It shows that it hasn’t just been this year, we’re all family and it’s been going on for a while.”
For the older veterans of the team like Rachel Smiskey, Shanen Rice and Mary Roth, leadership takes on an added importance knowing they not only have underclassmen to lead, but younger sisters as well.
“If you’re an older sister your younger sister has someone to look up to,” Mary Roth said. “You want to work harder, not only for yourself but your little sister so they have that good role model to look up to.”
It’s something the sisters get to share together that doesn’t end when they leave the gym each night.
“It gives us something to bond over and have a connection together,” Rachel Smiskey said. “We’ll talk about that while we’re passing in the halls in school or brushing our teeth or whatever. It’s pretty much our life right now out of school and we can experience it together.”
A young McDonell team with just a few seniors in the program (Mary Roth being among them) has had to grow quickly this season to remain competitive in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, but has made strides early in the season. While many of the players on the team play other sports, they said the special sibling connection they have with volleyball is unlike anything else.
“This is the only sport Sidney and I do together, so it’s the only sport we can bond over because this is the only sport she does,” Shanen Rice said. “I’ll play softball or another sport and she doesn’t get it that much but when we come to this one she knows exactly what I’m talking about.”
The memories created during high school sports stick around long after graduation. Having a sibling alongside while making those memories can make it that much better.
“Even as sisters we’ve gotten closer because now we’re doing everything together,” Rachel Smiskey said. “Our connection not just as teammates but as sisters has gotten better.”
