The McDonell and Bloomer volleyball teams each have earned No. 2 seeds in their respective divisions for the upcoming playoffs, which get underway next week.
The Macks are a No. 2 seed in their Division 4 section and host No. 15 Lake Holcombe on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals. The Blackhawks are a No. 2 seed in Division 2 and have a quarterfinal bye. Bloomer faces the winner of Tuesday's Rice Lake/Baldwin-Woodville quarterfinal in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Chi-Hi is a No. 12 seed in Division 1 and hits the road for their playoff opener, playing at No. 5 Hudson in the semifinals.
Cadott is a No. 6 seed in Division 3 and hosts No. 11 Nekoosa in the quarterfinals while Stanley-Boyd is a 12 seed and plays at No. 5 Marathon in the quarters. Thorp is a No. 8 seed in the same Division 3 section and hosts No. 9 Neillsville.
No. 4 seed Gilman hosts No. 13 Clayton in the Division 4 quarterfinals with No. 12 Cornell playing at No. 5 Turtle Lake and No. 16 New Auburn at top-seeded Clear Lake.
All regional finals take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 with regional champions advancing to sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 2. The WIAA state tournament will be held on Nov. 7-9 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
