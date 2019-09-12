The McDonell volleyball team passed an early-season gutcheck on Thursday, grinding out a five-set victory over Eau Claire Regis (25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7) in the Western Cloverbelt Conference opener for both teams.
The Macks (9-4, 1-0) won the first two sets solidly before the Ramblers tightened things up to take the third and fourth sets to force one more.
But McDonell would take the final set, closing with 10 of the final 13 points to earn the victory over the rival Ramblers.
Rachel Smiskey and Sidney Rice combined for four of the team's first five points in the final set on kills as the Macks raced out to an early 5-1 lead. The Ramblers scored the next three points, leading to a McDonell timeout.
Sophomore Destiny Baughman took over after the timeout for the Macks with kills on McDonell's next three points before later adding another kill and an ace to help her team's lead extend to 12-6.
"Offensively we were able to rely on Desi and she was swinging well," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Baughman, who finished with a team-high 23 kills.
A net serve and out-of-bounds kill from the Ramblers pushed the Macks on the brink of victory and the senior Smiskey came through, taking a feed from setter Maggie Craker and delivering the final kill, deflecting off the Regis blockers and away without any chance of return. Smiskey has been batting ankle and back injuries early in the season, but wasn't going to be denied with a chance to win the contest.
"I wanted it so bad," Smiskey said of the final kill. "I said 'Maggie (Craker) you better give this to me or else I don't know what I'm going to do'."
Baughman led the Macks in kills with just one hitting error while Smiskey and Rice added 16 and 11 kills, respectively. Olivia Mlsna had 20 digs while Craker had a balanced night with an ace, four kills, 42 assists, two blocks and 17 digs. Sydney Flanagan and Ella Haley had three and two aces, respectively, for the Macks.
McDonell looked like it might make Thursday's matchup a quick one, jumping out to an early 15-5 lead in the first set after a kill from Craker on the way to the win followed by Shanen Rice's ace capping a win in set two. But the Ramblers scored the final four points in a set three victory before overcoming an early deficit to take set four and plenty of momentum into the decider.
"I tried to bring them back to the moment," Hanson said of the mindset heading into the final set. "It doesn't matter how you got to the moment, but that you're here and I had them visualize doing things right and focused on the things we were doing that were successful because we started doubting ourselves. We started doubting our ability and then the trust starts to go and the only way to come out on top was to switch the mindset."
Thursday's matchup was special for the Macks for more than just the win. The team honored its 1999 and 2009 state championship teams before the match, the first varsity volleyball game contested in the newly remodeled and renamed Deb and Steve Roesler Gymnasium.
"I was worried the moment would get too big for us," Hanson said. "Being a conference opener, recognizing state champions, we are young offensively and at times you saw the moment was too big but overall we were able to overcome that."
The Macks are back at home on Saturday for the Deb Roesler Memorial Invitational before continuing league play at Stanley-Boyd next Thursday.
"We are a good team but we're still kind of young," Smiskey said. "We have half the team that is still underclassmen so they don't have much experience. We just work really well together.
"The chemistry is really good. From the first couple days I can already tell that we were going to be good together."
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell volleyball 9-12-19
