The McDonell volleyball team is hoping to show two different teams this year — the team it starts the year as and the team it can become.
The Macks face plenty of turnover from last season's Western Cloverbelt Conference and Division 4 regional championship squad that took eventual state champion Clayton to the limit in the sectional semifinals.
Gone are key front row and defensive players Megan Baier, Abby Opsal, Grace Mrozinski, Shannon Horan and Liz Rietschel. But the cupboard is hardly bare as the Macks start their season this weekend at the UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie.
"We lost a lot of talented players and they are irreplaceable. We are young and inexperienced, but we won't use that as an excuse," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Our youth will allow us to see constant growth and develop along the way."
Sophomore setter Maggie Craker is back after earning first team All-Chippewa County and second team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference accolades after tallying 1,200 assists, 220 digs and 52 aces as a freshman. Junior middle blocker Rachel Smiskey was second team all-county and had 160 kills and 70 block kills. Amber Thaler returns after playing in the middle last year, but will move to the outside this fall.
Thaler, Carly Jenson and Desi Baughman will be leaned on for outside hitting while Kait Ortmann will jump in as a middle blocker for the team. Ella Haley is expected to play on the right side and the trio of Shanen Rice, Ruby Thaler and Olivia Mlnsa will be banked upon to help on defense.
For the Macks, it's a group of players with plenty of talent and physical skills. But right now the main thing they lack is something they're hoping to pick up in the upcoming weeks — experience.
McDonell will be busy at this weekend's two-day sprawl, the first time they've played in the popular tournament under Hanson. McDonell will play in a tournament at La Crosse Aquinas on Sept. 1 before opening the conference season at Eau Claire Regis on Sept. 6.
“Being (in) the Sprawl allows us a few more days of practice to create a bit more consistency and provides us with a chance to play competitive teams that we normally don't see," Hanson said. "I am excited to see what the season holds and reflect back in a few months to appreciate the growth."
McDonell fans will get their first chance to see the team at home on Sept. 8 for the Deb Roesler Memorial Tournament before the team hosts Stanley-Boyd on Sept. 13 and hosts the Diocesan Tournament on Sept. 15. The Macks also have home conference matches with Thorp (Sept. 25), Osseo-Fairchild (Sept. 27) and Fall Creek (Oct. 4).
Hanson resumes the role as head coach for the team after sharing with her sister Kari in the previous three seasons. Hanson was the team's head coach from 2008-2012, leading the program to a Division 4 state championship in 2009.
The Macks may not start this season with the same buzz they've had in recent years, but with a little seasoning they could quickly become the type of team few want to play down the stretch and into the postseason.
"Our goal for this season remains the same as it always does — to become a team," Hanson said. "When we do that, the rest seems to fall into place."
