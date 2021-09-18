Prep Volleyball: McDonell puts together unbeaten performance in winning Diocesan Tournament

The McDonell volleyball team won its second tournament in as many weekends on Saturday, going unbeaten en route to first place at the Diocesan Tournament hosted by the Macks.
McDonell defeated Eau Claire Immanuel (16-25, 26-24, 15-12), Stevens Point Pacelli (25-11, 25-12), Marshfield Columbus (25-20, 25-22), Eau Claire Regis (25-23, 25-17) and Wausau Newman (25-8, 25-14) in taking the top spot overall, winning their final 10 sets after dropping the first set of the day to the Lancers.
“We faced some good opponents that challenged us, some good offensive teams that forced us to pass well and be able to use our offense and we did that pretty consistently today," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We served really well and really aggressive and that was effective in helping the other team get out of system.”
Destiny Baughman had a team-high 30 kills for the Macks while Kait Ortmann and Marley Hughes had 24 kills apiece and Grace Goettl added 19.
McDonell went unbeaten with a 5-0 performance at last weekend's home Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament.
The Macks enter the fall coming off a Division 4 state runner-up finish from 2020 with Saturday's five victories improving McDonell's overall record to 19-4 on the young season. McDonell opened Western Cloverbelt Conference play last Tuesday with a five-set defeat at Fall Creek in a battle of state-ranked squads. The Macks were ranked fourth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll while the Crickets were second in the Division 3 poll. McDonell won the first two sets of that matchup before Fall Creek rallied to win the match.
McDonell returns many familiar faces at the net and on defense, but has moved to a two-setter system this season with sophomores Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper taking on the lion's share of maneuvering the offense in their first full seasons in the varsity lineup. Bresina had 56 assists for the Macks on Saturday and Cooper added 44 to go with eight aces.
“As a setter there’s so much going on every play and so many decisions that have to be made quickly and both of them have fallen into that role and have improved every day," Hanson said. "I think that their work ethic is a testament to that and each time they touch the ball they’ve been working hard to fine tune things and we’re getting better all the time because of that.”
Those setters do have an experienced group of hitters to lean on with Baughman, Hughes and Ortmann leading a deep group of offensive threats.
“We always talk about how it’s their job to better the ball, regardless of where the ball is they have to make a play on it," Hanson said of the hitters. "We’ve seen a lot of improvement in them as far as far as their range in their swing is much greater than it used to be and they find a way to get it done and when the ball is there they swing away.”
Lauryn Deetz led McDonell with 46 digs, followed by 43 from Baughman and 31 from Flanagan. Hughes had 13 blocks up front while Deetz and Ortmann had seven aces apiece.
The Macks jump back into Western Cloverbelt competition on Tuesday by hosting Eau Claire Regis before playing at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday with a tournament in Abbotsford set for next Saturday.
“It’s been a great team effort to improve every day and that’s just been our goal," Hanson said. "We knew that there was a lot of youth coming in and a lot of young faces mixed in with those returning faces and we’ve done a great job of getting better each time we go out and play.”