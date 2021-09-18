Prep Volleyball: McDonell puts together unbeaten performance in winning Diocesan Tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell returns many familiar faces at the net and on defense, but has moved to a two-setter system this season with sophomores Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper taking on the lion's share of maneuvering the offense in their first full seasons in the varsity lineup. Bresina had 56 assists for the Macks on Saturday and Cooper added 44 to go with eight aces.

“As a setter there’s so much going on every play and so many decisions that have to be made quickly and both of them have fallen into that role and have improved every day," Hanson said. "I think that their work ethic is a testament to that and each time they touch the ball they’ve been working hard to fine tune things and we’re getting better all the time because of that.”

Those setters do have an experienced group of hitters to lean on with Baughman, Hughes and Ortmann leading a deep group of offensive threats.

“We always talk about how it’s their job to better the ball, regardless of where the ball is they have to make a play on it," Hanson said of the hitters. "We’ve seen a lot of improvement in them as far as far as their range in their swing is much greater than it used to be and they find a way to get it done and when the ball is there they swing away.”