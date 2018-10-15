McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker has been named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2018 season.
Cadott junior Autumn Bremness and Mcdonell junior Rachel Smiskey were each selected to the second team. Cadott senior Jenna Sedlacek, McDonell senior Carly Jenson and sophomore Amber Thaler, Stanley-Boyd senior Arianna Mason and freshman Lilly Hoel and Thorp junior Brianna Hallin were each named honorable mentions.
Eau Claire Regis senior Grace Gilles was selected as the conference's player of the year.
Gilman junior Grace Grunseth was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Gilman junior Evelyn Fryza was selected to the second team and senior MyKell Podolak was chosen as an honorable mention.
Marshfield Columbus senior Brooke Neider was selected as the conference's player of the year.
All-Western Cloverbelt
First Team: Lydia Berseth, Altoona; Izzy Hendricks, Altoona; Malerie Vining, Fall Creek; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Maggie Craker, McDonell; Grace Gilles, Regis; Teryn Karlstad, Regis.
Second Team: Karly Maurina, Altoona, Averie Varsho, Altoona; Autumn Bremness, Cadott; Rachel Smiskey, McDonell; Sophiah Filla, Osseo-Fairchild; Elizabeth Matson, Regis; Brian Thalacker, Regis.
Honorable Mention: Savanna Renderman, Altoona; Jenna Sedlacek, Cadott; Abigail Bell, Fall Creek; Quinlyn Rubeck, Fall Creek; Catelyn Schulz, Fall Creek; Amber Thaler, McDonell; Carly Jenson, McDonell; Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd; Lilly Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Brianne Hallin, Thorp.
Player of the Year: Grace Gilles, Regis
All-Eastern Cloverbelt
First Team: Ashley Streveler, Colby; Alyssa Underwood, Colby; Annie Baierl, Marshfield Columbus; Brooke Neider, Marshfield Columbus; Maren Seefluth, Marshfield Columbus; Grace Grunseth, Gilman; Remi Geiger, Loyal.
Second Team: Vanessa Lopez, Colby, MacKenzie Hansen, Marshfield Columbus; Kati Turchi, Marshfield Columbus; Evelyn Fryza, Gilman; Jenna Waldhart, Loyal; Samantha Cappadora, Neillsville; Kylie Arndt, Owen-Withee.
Honorable Mention: Jadyn Goodwin, Colby; Jessica Jakopin, Marshfield Columbus; MyKell Podolak, Gilman; Brooke Hinker, Greenwood; Katlyn Lindner, Loyal; Kaia Moseid, Neillsville; Eillie Moseid, Neillsville; Choe Drewes, Spencer.
Player of the Year: Brooke Neider, Marshfield Columbus
