Prep Volleyball: McDonell wraps up outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with victory at Cadott

CADOTT — The McDonell volleyball team wrapped up an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship on Thursday by defeating Cadott in straight sets (25-23, 25-12, 26-24).
Kait Ortmann had nine kills and Maggie Craker led the Macks (13-1, 7-0) with 28 assists as McDonell forged late rallies in the first and third set against a game Cadott (6-4, 2-4) squad.
"It's good for us to be challenged and Cadott did that to us tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "They put us in some uncomfortable positions and thankfully we were able to respond to that. But they played hard."
The Hornets charged into the lead in set three near the midway point with five points in a row in a stretch that includes an ace from Lauryn Goettl. McDonell stormed back with five points in a row to tie the game and the teams traded points until a Makenna Barone kill put the Hornets in a position to win set three at 24-20. But a net serve turned the serve back over to the Macks and senior Ella Haley led the team to the final five points. Craker and Sidney Rice had two kills apiece in the final push with Rice's final swing of the night ending the match and sealing McDonell's 15th conference championship in program history and the first since 2017.
"Our first goal I think this year has always been to not take things for granted and take the season as we're given it and hopefully we get to finish the season," Hanson said. "Then our goal is conference and now that goal we can cross that off and celebrate tonight and then we've got to move on because we've got some bigger goals that we kind of have our hopes set on and hopefully all of this COVID can stay away for a while and we can control our own destiny hopefully and play hard going into next week."
Like in set three, the Macks had to rally to win the opening set of the night after a push from the home team turned a 15-11 deficit into a 20-17 advantage. Cadott was able to push the lead to 22-20 before a kill from Marley Hughes started the initial Macks rally of the night. Lexxie Rowe's kill tied the game at 23 for Cadott before the final two points of the opening set went to the Macks to take set one.
"I'm really happy that we put ourselves in two really, really good positions to win two sets," Cadott coach James Bremness said.
McDonell led for most of the second set, turning a 12-10 advantage quickly into a 25-12 win to go in front 2-0.
Marley Hughes had eight kills while Destiny Baughman and Rice had seven apiece for the Macks. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 17 digs, followed by 15 from McDonell's do-it-all setter Craker. Ella Haley added 14 digs while Sydney Flanagan had seven as the Macks wrapped up an unbeaten venture through Western Cloverbelt play.
"I'm proud of the girls," Hanson said. "It's hard playing in a season when you don't know what's going to happen. Every day is a different day and you don't know who is going to show up or what's going to happen. I'm proud of their fight they laid in tonight."
Goettl led Cadott with 16 digs and added two aces while Barone and Jada Kowalczyk teamed up for 13 kills. Haylee Rowe led the Hornets with 19 assists. Cadott was coming off what Bremness called a disappointing straight-set defeat at Fall Creek on Tuesday and the Hornets made some tweaks to their rotations.
"Tonight was a much better night, we passed a lot better," Bremness said. "We got in some funks where it wasn't great but we did pass a little better tonight."
Cadott saw some early signs of progress against the Macks and as the team closes the regular season against Altoona (Saturday) and Chi-Hi (Monday) before a yet-to-be-determined Cloverbelt Crossover contest on Tuesday, Bremness believes his team can show some spark as the players get more familiar with the rotation and build chemistry and confidence within it.
"That's going to be a big thing moving into (Friday) and hopefully playoffs is with a very limited time they were able to compete at a pretty good level," Bremness said. "McDonell is a very good team. They're a Division 4 favorite and well deserved. They're well coached and a gritty team that has a lot of talent and a lot of power. I think they're not happy about the loss but they feel good about the improvement from Tuesday."
McDonell was ranked second in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's midseason Division 4 state coaches poll earlier this week and will face a yet-to-be-determined Cloverbelt Crossover foe on Tuesday sandwiched between nonconference games at Menomonie on Saturday and a home nonconference game against state-ranked Prentice on Friday, Oct. 16.
"To get some more playing, to see some different looks," Hanson said of the recently added games with Menomonie and Prentice. "Prentice is number three in D4 so it will be nice for us to face a Division 4 opponent and see some different looks and be challenged, ready to go into the playoffs.
"It's going to expose some things that we as a coaching staff can go look at, which will be helpful for us moving on."
