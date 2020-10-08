Prep Volleyball: McDonell wraps up outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with victory at Cadott

CADOTT — The McDonell volleyball team wrapped up an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship on Thursday by defeating Cadott in straight sets (25-23, 25-12, 26-24).

Kait Ortmann had nine kills and Maggie Craker led the Macks (13-1, 7-0) with 28 assists as McDonell forged late rallies in the first and third set against a game Cadott (6-4, 2-4) squad.

"It's good for us to be challenged and Cadott did that to us tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "They put us in some uncomfortable positions and thankfully we were able to respond to that. But they played hard."

The Hornets charged into the lead in set three near the midway point with five points in a row in a stretch that includes an ace from Lauryn Goettl. McDonell stormed back with five points in a row to tie the game and the teams traded points until a Makenna Barone kill put the Hornets in a position to win set three at 24-20. But a net serve turned the serve back over to the Macks and senior Ella Haley led the team to the final five points. Craker and Sidney Rice had two kills apiece in the final push with Rice's final swing of the night ending the match and sealing McDonell's 15th conference championship in program history and the first since 2017.