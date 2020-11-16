 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Craker earns unanimous WVCA Division 4 All-State first team honors
Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Craker earns unanimous WVCA Division 4 All-State first team honors

McDonell senior Maggie Craker has been named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 4 all-state first team honors for the 2020 season.

Craker was one of six unanimous all-state selections while being selected all-state for the second year in a row.

Bloomer senior Josie Kostner was selected as a Division 2 honorable mention and McDonell juniors Destiny Baughman and Kait Ortmann and sophomore Marley Hughes were selected as Division 4 honorable mentions.

