Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Craker named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year

McDonell senior Maggie Craker has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
Craker was also selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team, joined by Cadott junior Makenna Barone and Stanley-Boyd sophomore Emily Brenner.
McDonell junior Kait Ortmann, sophomore Marley Hughes and Stanley-Boyd junior Lily Hoel were selected to the Western Cloverbelt second team. Cadott senior Jada Kowalczyk and sophomore Lauryn Goettl, McDonell junior Lauryn Deetz and Thorp senior Addie Paskert were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.
Gilman junior Aubrey Syryczuk was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Gilman sophomore Grace Tallier was selected to the second team and junior Emma Grunseth was an honorable mention.
Marshfield Columbus junior Dorci Walker was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
All-Western Cloverbelt
First Team—Averie Varsho, Altoona; Makenna Barone, Cadott; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Maggie Craker, McDonell; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd.
Second Team—Mya Martenson, Altoona; Emma Ryan, Fall Creek; Kait Ortmann, McDonell; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Madison Hugdahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Rachel Szepieniec, Eau Claire Regis; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd.
Honorable Mention—Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott; Emily Madden, Fall Creek; Lauryn Deetz, McDonell; Mariah Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild; Emma Vinopal, Eau Claire Regis; Addie Paskert, Thorp.
Player of the Year—Maggie Craker, McDonell.
All-Eastern Cloverbelt
First Team—Emma Peavy, Colby; Dorci Walker, Marshfield Columbus; Emmalee Jicinski, Marshfield Columbus; Meghan Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Aubrey Syryczuk, Gilman; Katlyn Lindner, Loyal; Bella Opelt, Neillsville.
Second Team—Lexi Underwood, Colby; Olivia Vollrath, Colby; Kelsey Moore, Marshfield Columbus; Gracie Tallier, Gilman; Alane Artac, Greenwood; Kayla Bremmer, Loyal; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville.
Honorable Mention—Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Emma Grunseth, Gilman; Celine Wuethrich, Greenwood; Mckenna Schley, Loyal; Avery McFarland, Neillsville; Alexis Nernberger, Owen-Withee; Elexa Post, Spencer.
Player of the Year—Dorci Walker, Marshfield Columbus.
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
