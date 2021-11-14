Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Hughes, Bloomer's Post and Stanley-Boyd's Brenner earn All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team

McDonell junior Marley Hughes, Bloomer senior Alexa Post and Stanley-Boyd junior Emily Brenner have each been selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball first team for the 2021 season.
McDonell junior Kait Ortmann, Bloomer junior Isabella Seibel, Cadott junior Lauryn Goettl, Stanley-Boyd junior Lily Hoel and Thorp senior Alexa Hanson were each selected to the second team.
Bloomer senior Madison Faschingbauer, Cadott junior Elly Eiler, McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz, Stanley-Boyd junior Kayte Licht and Thorp junior Paige Rhyner were chosen as honorable mentions.
Osseo-Fairchild senior Brooke McCune was named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
Gilman junior Gracie Tallier was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Pirates junior Ellie Drier was a second team honoree and senior Emma Grunseth and junior Tatum Weir were selected as honorable mentions.
Marshfield Columbus senior Dorci Walker was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
All-Western Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Alexa Post, Bloomer; Samantha Olson, Fall Creek; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd.
Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek, Jake Nesterick, Lucas Smith and Michael Karlen were each chosen to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's all-region team on Tuesday, leading a strong contingent of Chippewa County players.
Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Lechleitner is aiming for fast times and high finishes as she and Madeline Bunton head to Friday's Division 2 state girls swimming championships in Waukesha to swim for the Ladysmith co-op.
Chi-Hi seniors Mason Goettl, Bryant Petska, Karson Bowe, Owen Krista, Elijah Hable, Gavin Goodman, Brayden Warwick and junior Dawson Goodman have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Senior Beau Snyder was a second team selection for the Cards.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team started its title defense with the first day of practice on Monday as the winter sports season kicks off around the state for boys and girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics.
Chi-Hi junior Sami Perlberg and sophomores Sophie Robinson and Paige Steinmetz have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Junior Maddy Bauer was a second team selection.