Prep Volleyball: McDonell's Hughes, Bloomer's Post and Stanley-Boyd's Brenner earn All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team

McDonell junior Marley Hughes, Bloomer senior Alexa Post and Stanley-Boyd junior Emily Brenner have each been selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball first team for the 2021 season.

McDonell junior Kait Ortmann, Bloomer junior Isabella Seibel, Cadott junior Lauryn Goettl, Stanley-Boyd junior Lily Hoel and Thorp senior Alexa Hanson were each selected to the second team.

Bloomer senior Madison Faschingbauer, Cadott junior Elly Eiler, McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz, Stanley-Boyd junior Kayte Licht and Thorp junior Paige Rhyner were chosen as honorable mentions.

Osseo-Fairchild senior Brooke McCune was named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team. Pirates junior Ellie Drier was a second team honoree and senior Emma Grunseth and junior Tatum Weir were selected as honorable mentions.

Marshfield Columbus senior Dorci Walker was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

All-Western Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Alexa Post, Bloomer; Samantha Olson, Fall Creek; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team—Isabella Seibel, Bloomer; Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Hannah Herrem, Fall Creek; Kaitlyn Ortmann, McDonell; Mariah Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Alexa Hanson, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—Madison Faschingbauer, Bloomer; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Tori Marten, Fall Creek; Lauryn Deetz, McDonell; Madison Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Lexie Ridenour, Eau Claire Regis; Kayte Licht, Stanley-Boyd; Payton Rhyner, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild.

All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference

First Team—Brett Schmitt, Colby; Doric Walker, Marshfield Columbus; Courtney Sommer, Marshfield Columbus; Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Gracie Tallier, Gilman; Alane Artac, Greenwood; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville.

Second Team—Kya Viegut, Colby; Izzy Hoglund, Marshfield Columbus; Ellie Drier, Gilman; Aspen Hagen, Loyal; Paige Voight, Neillsville; Avery McFarland, Neillsville; Heavyn Kind, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Hayden Willner, Colby; Lily Stratman; Marshfield Columbus; Emma Grunseth, Gilman; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Mckenna Schley, Loyal; Mesa Rasmussen, Greenwood; Katie Erickson, Owen-Withee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0