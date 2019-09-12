The Cardinals got off to slow starts in each of the first two set but they quickly bounced back to take leads in both.
Chi-Hi held an early 4-1 advantage but Menomonie went on a 10-3 run after a kill from Jenna Schaefer. In response Chi-Hi came back to score 11 of the next 12 points as the Cardinals pulled ahead 18-12. Chi-Hi got three aces from Ella Hutzler during a 6-0 run as Menomonie struggled to receive serves from the Cardinals.
"I think it starts with their feet," Menomonie coach Corey Davis said about fixing the serve receive issues. "A lot girls were reaching for the ball instead of moving their feet to the ball."
Chi-Hi took an aggressive approach to serves which Heidtke said the team has been practicing. This led to both gave success and a string of errors.
"Serving is a fine line because you want to serve aggressive enough to get the other team out of system, so we practice that," Heidtke said.
In set two the Mustangs once again jumped out ahead. With Emma Levendoski serving Menomonie went on a 6-0 run to lead Chi-Hi 8-3.
The Cardinals slowly chipped away at the Menomonie's lead tying the set at 14. Three straight from the Mustangs pushed them in front but Chi-Hi came back on a 4-1 run.
"When we control the ball we're okay but we stopped controlling the ball," Davis said. "(Chi-Hi) got on a couple of good servers and we just couldn't stop them on their longer runs. That's what really hurt us, their runs and our inability to score a lot of points in bunches."
A kill from Theresa Nichols gave Chi-Hi a 21-20 advantage. Back-to-back scores gave Menomonie back the advantage but it was Chi-Hi responding with four straight to close out the second set and lead the match 2-0.
Chippewa Falls controlled much of the final set jumping ahead 13-6 and later 21-13. Menomonie put together a run to put the pressure on as Ashleah Quilling added two aces during a 4-0 spurt by the Mustangs but Chi-Hi held on moving to 1-1 in Big Rivers play.
Jennah Johnson had seven kills and four blocks to lead the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson added six kills with Hutzler at four.
Hutzler had six aces in the contest while Alisia Palms had 15 digs. Isabelle Eslinger had seven digs and Hutzler had six.
Maddy Bauer tallied 25 assists.
Chi-Hi plays at an invitational at Merrill on Saturday before returning to Big Rivers action on Thursday by hosting Rice Lake.
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie volleyball 9-12-19
