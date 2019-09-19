Eliminating mistakes helped the Chi-Hi volleyball team mount a rally.
But a return of those miscues short circuited the chance for the Cardinals to force a fifth set in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Rice Lake (24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25) in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
The Cardinals played an up-and-down contest with a second-set victory sandwiched between defeats. Ahead two sets to one, Rice Lake built a 17-8 lead in the fourth set and the Warriors looked as if they would coast to an easy victory. But the Cardinals mounted a rally as a kill from Jazmine Johnson would spark an 11-1 run. Maddy Bauer served an ace soon after the kill, Madie Gardow added a block and Johnson had another kill, this one over her head with her back to the net that found the floor to tie the game at 18. Chi-Hi would add one more point to take a 19-18 lead before the Warriors scored three points in a row.
"We have talked a lot that we can't use being young as an excuse and we have to mentally be focused," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of his team's miscues. "It's not skill wise. Skill wise we have enough skill and that (we) work continuously on in practice. It's the mental aspect that we have to get better at. You can see it, I'm sure fans see it too, where we're in it and we're out of it. We're in it and we're out of it. So we're working and we're trying to stay challenged at staying mentally focused on volleyball 100 percent of the time."
Chi-Hi (9-9, 1-2) had 12 attack errors and 12 serve errors in the contest and mistakes would rear their head again at an unfortunate time with an out-of-bounds serve and consecutive out-of-bounds kill attempts from the Cardinals pushing Rice Lake on the brink of victory. Chi-Hi closed the deficit to 24-21 after a serve error from the Warriors, but on the next point Rice Lake middle hitter Jordan Pagac capped the victory with a kill.
"I thought when we started to come back we showed really good fight, we showed that we were mentally in it and then we made a couple mistakes and we were out of it just like that," Heidtke said. "So we have to learn that when we make those mistakes that we can still be in it mentally. The physical mistakes are going to happen. It's the mental mistakes that we have to cut down on."
Sami Perlberg led the Cardinals with seven kills, followed by six from Jennah Johnson and five from Jazmine Johnson. Maddy Bauer and Ella Hutzler each had two aces while Alisia Palms had a team-high 17 digs.
The tightest set of the match came right away before the Cardinals closed strong in the second set to even the score. Leading 19-15 in set three, the Cardinals moved to within one at 19-18 with three straight points on stretch with kills from Jennah Johnson and Perlberg. Rice Lake won the next three points and after a Chi-Hi timeout the Warriors were able to take advantage of some Cardinal miscues to close out the set and take a 2-1 lead.
"When it comes to the Big Rivers you just never know what to expect," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said. "They're all good teams and you just have to go in there and play your game. You can't get caught up in somebody else's game."
Chi-Hi is back in action on Saturday in a tournament at Waupun before matchups next week at Marshfield (Tuesday) and Eau Claire Memorial (Thursday).
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-19-19
