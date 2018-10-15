The Bloomer volleyball team earned a No. 1 seed for the Division 2 playoffs, according to pl…

Schedule

Tuesday's Regional Quarterfinals

Division 3: (12) Stanley-Boyd at (5) Colby, (11) Cadott at (6) Neillsville and (10) Thorp at (7) Marathon

Division 4: (9) Cornell at (8) Elmwood, (10) Lake Holcombe at (7) Siren and (12) Turtle Lake at (5) Gilman

Thursday's Regional Semifinals

Division 1: (11) Marshfield at (6) Chi-Hi

Division 2: (9) Prescott at (8) Rice Lake winner at (1) Bloomer

Division 4: (10) Lake Holcombe at (7) Siren winner at (2) McDonell

All regional semifinal winners advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Sectional semifinals (Oct. 25) and finals (Oct. 27) are next week with the state tournament taking place Nov. 1-3 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.