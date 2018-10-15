Yet the team remains confident as they prepare for the playoffs this week.
“We talked a lot about the game from Thursday and what we were going to learn from it,” Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. (We will) refocus and prepare for the second season. Everybody starts off the same. Our girls are pretty tough and they’re very much focused on a strong postseason.”
Bloomer was forced to make some lineup changes over the past few weeks with players missing time with injuries and illness. Bohl said the lineup adjustments have factored into the team’s play of late, but she expects the team to respond as they use this week of practice get everyone comfortable with any temporary changes in their roles.
“I’m confident that we will make the right adjustments and get some people back and we’ll be ready to go,” Bohl said.
The team will have a week of rest and recovery as Bloomer (30-6) received a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 playoffs and earned a bye to the regional semifinals. Bloomer will host the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Rice Lake and Prescott on Thursday.
A year ago Rice Lake ended Bloomer’s season in a regional final contest, but Bloomer isn’t seeking a revenge opportunity. Bohl said there hasn’t been talk of a rematch with the Warriors and the team is looking at what they need to do instead focusing on their opponent.
“We’re going to play who we’re going to play,” she said. “(We will) focus on what we do and preparing how we play. Our goal has always been do the things we do well and make those minor adjustments based on the other team.”
The Blackhawks had high expectations of a long playoff run when the season began and that remains unchanged. With the earlier than expected exit from the postseason a season ago, Bloomer isn’t going to overlook anyone.
“Our goal is to take it one game at a time,” Bohl said. “We’ve talked about goals within each match — to work on communicating with each other, supporting each other and playing well — because we think if we communicate, if we do the little things — that’s been something we’ve talked a lot about all season — we’re going to be really tough.”
Those little things include passing well. Strong passing makes the offense go and Bohl said the team looks to their offense to give their defense an edge. If the hitters are in position to have success, opposing defenses as left scrambling and are unable to get back into a rhythm on offense.
“When our offense is really on that really throws off other teams and takes them off system. I think if we get our offense rolling we just elevate and then our defense picks up, so that’s a key for us,” Bohl said.
Although last Thursday’s setback caused Bloomer to share the conference title with Barron and ended the team’s 18-game win streak, Bohl said the Blackhawks are refocusing and will ready for their playoff game on Thursday with a strong group of seniors ready for one last memorable run.
“It’s an experienced and confident team,” Bohl said. “I have eight seniors and I have some pretty standout players that are ready for this. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get going with this. I’m pretty excited for them.”
