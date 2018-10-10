The Bloomer volleyball team earned a No. 1 seed for the Division 2 playoffs, according to playoff pairings released on Wednesday evening.
The Blackhawks earned a bye to the regional semifinals where the Blackhawks will meet the winner of Tuesday's regional quarterfinal game between No. 8 Rice Lake and No. 9 Prescott.
All regional quarterfinal games are Tuesday with winners advancing to Thursday's regional semifinal games. Regional finals take place on Saturday, Oct. 20 with regional champions moving on to sectionals on Oct. 25 and 27.
McDonell earned a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and has a bye to the regional semifinals. They will meet the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 7 Siren and No. 10 Lake Holcombe. No. 5 Gilman hosts No. 12 Turtle Lake and No. 9 Cornell plays at No. 8 Elmwood in other quarterfinal action in Division 4.
Chi-Hi is a No. 6 seed in Division 1 and will open the playoffs at home in the regional semifinals against No. 11 Marshfield.
Cadott, Thorp and Stanley-Boyd will be on the road to open the Division 3 playoffs. The Cardinals are a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Marathon, No. 11 Cadott is at No. 6 Neillsville and No. 12 Stanley-Boyd plays at No. 5 Colby.
The WIAA state girls volleyball tournament takes place on Nov. 1-3 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
