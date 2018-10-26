The Bloomer volleyball program has been here before.
The top-seeded Blackhawks (34-6) face second-seeded Mosinee (35-6) on Saturday evening at Altoona in a Division 2 sectional final matchup with a trip to next week’s state tournament on the line.
The Blackhawks have never been to state. But they’ve been close.
Two years ago the program was in this same spot and ended one set short of Green Bay after Merrill rallied from a 2-0 hole to stun Bloomer in five sets. The Blackhawks advanced to the sectional finals in 1997, a team Bloomer coach Liz Bohl played for.
“We’re excited. They’re ready, they’re poised, they’re focused,” Bohl said of her team after Thursday’s win over Amery.
Advancing to Green Bay has been the primary goal for the team all season long and as the Blackhawks have battled injury and illness, the team turned it on in the postseason.
Bloomer has been tested in each of its three postseason wins. Eighth-seeded Rice Lake had the Blackhawks down to their final set in the regional semifinals before Bloomer rallied. Two days later Osceola was one point away from taking a 2-1 set lead before the ‘Hawks rallied. In Thursday evening’s five-set win over Amery, the sixth-seeded Warriors forced a fifth set before Bloomer took control.
A strong eight-player senior class for Bloomer understands it’s now or never.
“We just know that this is it,” Bloomer senior Bailey McConaughey said. “We want to play our hearts out because we want it that bad.”
Setting up the win
When is a loss actually a win? Not often, but you can make the case the way the Blackhawks concluded the fourth set of Thursday’s win helped set the stage for a victory in the deciding fifth set.
After taking a 2-1 set lead into the fourth, Bloomer quickly fell behind against Amery. At one point the Blackhawks trailed 22-12 following an ace from the Warriors. But Bloomer mounted a rally, scoring 10 of the next 11 points to bring the contest to within one at 23-22. The teams traded points before Amery escaped with a 25-23 win, but the way Bloomer closed the fourth set helped set the tone for a quick start in set five.
“That was the winning (push) right there,” Bloomer senior Jessica Barr said of the team’s close to the fourth set. “I always believe momentum helps you in the next game for sure and you could definitely tell.”
‘You can’t stop her’
Bloomer senior outside hitter Grace Post led the Blackhawks with 23 kills in Thursday’s win. She was at her best in the final set, posting kills on five of the team’s first seven points as they took an early 8-3 lead en route to the win in the deciding set. That stretch including four kills in a row to turn a game tied at three to a 7-3 advantage. Following her final kill of that surge, the Bloomer student section told the story with a simple, yet on-the-mark cheer — “You can’t stop her”.
“She really turned it on. She played really, really well tonight. I’m so proud of her,” Bohl said of Post.
Getting to know Mosinee
The Indians are the team standing between the Blackhawks and the program’s first-ever trip to state.
Mosinee won the Great Northern Conference championship during the regular season and has won a pair of five-set marathons in the team’s last two matchups to advance to Saturday’s sectional final. Mosinee knocked off top-seeded Merrill in the regional finals in five sets before battling back from a 2-0 hole to stun another top seed in the sectional semifinals in a victory over West Salem.
The Indians were ranked seventh in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll prior to the start of the postseason. Bloomer was an honorable mention in the poll. Merrill was ranked ninth and West Salem was an honorable mention.
Mosinee has advanced to state one prior time, qualifying in Division 2 in 2005 before falling to eventual state champion Waupun in the state semifinals. That year Mosinee defeated Altoona in the sectional finals. Earlier in the postseason the Railroaders knocked out the Blackhawks in the regional final round.
Bloomer volleyball vs Amery at Osceola 10-25-18
Bloomer's Jessica Barr goes for a kill against Amery on Thursday evening in Osceola.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osceola at Bloomer volleyball 10-20-18
The Bloomer volleyball team holds up its newly-won Division 2 regional championship plaque on Saturday evening in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osceola at Bloomer volleyball 10-20-18
Bloomer's Emma Krejci (10) hits at the net on Saturday evening at Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Go Blackhawks
A young Bloomer volleyball fan holds up a sign in the closing moments of Saturday's Division 2 regional championship victory over Osceola in Bloomer.
Page B1. For more photos from local sporting events, go to . chippewa.com
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osceola at Bloomer volleyball 10-20-18
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates after defeating Osceola in the Division 2 regional finals on Saturday evening at Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osceola at Bloomer volleyball 10-20-18
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates following its regional championship victory over Osceola on Oct. 20 in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Ladysmith at Bloomer volleyball 9-18-18
The Bloomer volleyball team celebrates a point in their win over Ladysmith on Tuesday in Bloomer to stay undefeated in Heart O'North Conference play.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer volleyball 9-27-18
Chloee Swartz (from left), Bailey McConaughey and Grace Post celebrate a point in the Blackhawks win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday in Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer volleyball 9-27-18
Bloomer's Chloee Swartz sets during a matchup with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Sept. 27 at Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer volleyball 9-27-18
Bloomer senior Grace Post goes up for a kill in the Blackhawks win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday in Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
