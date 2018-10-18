The end of the regular season is not an ideal time to switch the way you do things on the volleyball court.
But Chi-Hi has been able to adjust to change on the fly, opening the Division 1 playoffs with a straight-set win over Marshfield on Thursday (26-24, 25-19, 25-15) in the regional semifinals.
Chi-Hi advances to play at Wausau West on Saturday night for a regional title.
The Cardinals overcame a slow start in the first set before picking up momentum throughout the match en route to the victory.
Chi-Hi was dealt a blow during last Thursday's Big Rivers Conference finale against Eau Claire North when senior setter Lydia Steinmetz was injured in pregame warmups. Senior defensive specialist Addy Bengtson moved to the position and the team has spent the last week getting more familiar with a new face in a key spot. The Cardinals fell to the Huskies in four sets and lost at Stevens Point on Tuesday but were crisp in their work in victory over the Tigers.
"We changed a couple minor things with our lineup so it helps us a little bit more passing, so it makes the job easier for Addy setting," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "We're just really emphasizing hitters need to be smart with the ball."
Caelan Givens had a team-high 11 kills while Lacey O'Donnell added seven in the win. Bengtson had 28 assists, Makayla Romundstad and O'Donnell each had three aces while O'Donnell also had 17 digs in the win.
The Cardinals had to dig out of an 8-1 hole in the first set after Marshfield had eight of the first nine points. But methodically the Cardinals worked back into the match. Chi-Hi took its first lead after an error from the Tigers at 18-17 before Marshfield scored the next four points. Chi-Hi closed within one on a Givens kill and tied the game on a net error from Marshfield. The team traded the lead until Chi-Hi scored the final two points to close out the first set 26-24.
A six-point run in the second set off the serving arm of O'Donnell pushed Chi-Hi in front for good. O'Donnell highlighted a six-point run with an ace to give her team a 16-10 lead before three consecutive kills from Bayleigh Crawford later pushed the advantage to 19-11. Marshfield closed to within 20-17, but a kill from Jazmine Johnson and ace from Ella Hutzler sparked a strong finish capped by an ace from Sophie Heller to move the Cards one set win away from taking the match.
"We knew that if we could keep attacking at Marshfield we would be able to win the match," Heidtke said. "That was our message all week long, that we had to be aggressive and we had to go at it."
Two lengthy runs in set three gave Chi-Hi the upper hand in a 25-15 victory. Romundstad served six straight points, a run with two aces, and O'Donnell followed later with a five-point run with kills from Givens, O'Donnell and Crawford. Leading 21-15 late in the set, Johnson came up with a block at the net followed by a tandem block from Givens and Bengtson to push the team within two points of victory. Romundstad served an ace to get to 24 and Givens ended the match with a thunderous spike to send the Cardinals to a regional final date with the Warriors.
"In the locker room we were talking about how we really need to push forward in this game, just stay focused and stay energized because we knew it was either our last game or we were going to move on and we didn't want it to end here," Romundstad said.
Chi-Hi is in the regional finals for the first time since 2014 and also avenges a four-set loss to Marshfield from last season's regional semis.
Thursday's win was the final home game for Chi-Hi's seven seniors — Maddie Helland, Steinmetz, Crawford, Bengtson, Romundstad, O'Donnell and Heller — and the veterans gave the home fans plenty to cheer about in the win.
"Our seniors are awesome leaders and I couldn't ask for a better group of seven to have coached my first year here," Heidtke said.
