The McDonell volleyball team opened the Division 4 playoffs with a 3-0 straight set victory (25-17,, 25-18, 25-20) over Siren on Thursday at McDonell.
The No. 2-seed Macks will host No. 3 seed Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Saturday at 7 p.m.
It wasn't all easy for McDonell as it had to battle through unforced errors and runs from the Dragons.
"We need to continue to play on our side of the court no matter what’s going on the other side and be motivated by what’s on the inside," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "I think we did a better job of when things got close or we had a streak of mistakes we responded better than we have in the past and I think it helps knowing its lose or go home."
After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in set one behind two aces from Kait Ortmann, Siren responded with four-straight scores to take a lead.
With Ella Haley serving the Macks put together a run of eight points as Rachel Smiskey tallied four kills and McDonell went up 11-4.
McDonell pulled ahead 16-6 and later 22-11 and appeared ready to close out the first set.
The Dragons had a different idea scoring six points in a row to narrow the McDonell lead.
Hanson wanted to see her team fight through the adversity and decided against calling a timeout.
It payed off as McDonell ended the drought as Maggie Craker pulled a quick-strike kill from her setter position and the Macks tallied the final three points to end the set.
"For the most part when we call timeouts we discuss X’s and O’s and how we physically improve our game plan," Hanson said. "Nothing I can say can to them is going to make them respond from that, they have to do it themselves. So I wanted to see if they could do it and fortunately we were able to pull ourselves out of it."
The ability to face adversity carried over the remainder of the match.
When leading 12-7, McDonell allowed Siren to fight back with another run of six points.
The teams went back-and-forth to tie the game at 17. From there, the Macks finished strong going on a 8-1 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
"I would like to not be in that spot next time, but it shows we’ve grown a little bit," Hanson said. That were able to — after we having a set of mistakes — we get four, five or six points in a row we’re able to respond fight through that. Other times we would have folded and given in."
McDonell took the third set scoring five of the final six points after trailing for a good portion of the set.
The Macks were down 15-13 when the went on a 7-2 run to seize control.
Carly Jenson had a team-high 9 kills and Ortmann and Smiskey each added eight.
Olivia Mlsna tallied 19 digs to lead McDonell, while Amber Thaler had 10 and Shanen Rice eight.
Craker led the Macks with 26 assists.
McDonell will now prepare to face the Lancers with a regional championship on the line. Hanson wants to see the Macks come out on Saturday focused and ready to improve on the mistakes that kept Siren within striking distance in each set as competition only gets stronger with every round.
"We’re fighting for a regional championship and if we can come out and play intense and strong right away I think the rest will take care of itself," Hanson said. "We just need to take control of our side of the court and not worry too much about what they’re going to do or not going to do and just be us."
