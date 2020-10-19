Prep Volleyball Playoffs: McDonell seniors keep team focused, hungry amid unique season

The McDonell volleyball team just wanted the chance.
And its seniors are making sure they make the most of it.
The top-seeded Macks enter the Division 4 postseason once again poised to make a deep playoff run — a postseason opportunity that was uncertain to happen when the team started practice just over a month ago.
Seniors Sam Wirtz, Maggie Craker, Sidney Rice, Kath Roth and Ella Haley have kept the team focused and hungry to make the most of a chance they weren't sure they'd get.
As the summer dwindled down, many athletes were on pins and needles waiting to see what the fall would hold. The spring sports season was halted and ultimately canceled just days into the start of the first days of practice, denying Craker, Wirtz and Roth the chance at a push for another Division 5 state softball championship after the McDonell program took home back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018.
But once it was announced a fall season would take place, albeit under unprecedented circumstances, the team was determined to make the most of every second.
“I think we were kind of all over place, not knowing and just keeping our heads," Craker said. "We're not sure what is going to happen, we have to make the most out of everything even open gyms, practices, lifting.”
Roth admitted she would've been 'devastated' if the season was unable to take place.
The team started practice the week of Labor Day and wasted no time jumping into a tough and abbreviated schedule with wins over Marshfield Columbus and Eau Claire Regis before defeating the Ramblers, Dons and Wausau Newman at the annual Diocesan Tournament hosted at McDonell.
“We all had a positive mindset, thinking we were going to have a season," Rice said. "Every time we had an open gym or a practice we played it like it was our last.”
Support Local Journalism
McDonell won its first 10 matches of the year before suffering its lone loss of the regular season — a four-set defeat to Fall Creek at a nonconference triangular on Oct. 3. The Macks lost a combined three sets in their first three matchups of the season but only dropped five the rest of the way including three against the Crickets.
Prep Volleyball: McDonell wraps up outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with victory at Cadott
The McDonell volleyball team wrapped up an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship on Thursday by defeating Cadott in straight sets (25-23, 25-12, 26-24).
The Macks won 21 of a possible 23 sets en route to an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt Conference season, one year after the team was denied the league crown on the final night of the regular season in a loss to eventual Division 3 state qualifier Fall Creek. Out of conference McDonell was able to piece together a competitive nonconference slate including a No. 3 seed in Division 2 (Baldwin-Woodville) and another top seed in Division 4 (Prentice), picking up straight-set wins over both. The team also has three victories over Marshfield Columbus, a squad ranked third in the midseason Division 4 poll.
“The competitive games are what makes you good," Craker said. "Beating easy teams doesn’t make you better. Losing makes you better.”
McDonell was ranked second in the state in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's midseason poll earlier this month, trailing only unbeaten Burlington Catholic Central.
The do-it-all setter Craker has triggered the offense all four of her high school years and grown into one of the most complete players around. Rice gives the team a strong option at outside hitter while Wirtz is a contributor on the defense and the duo of Haley and Roth help hold down the right side.
The normal sense of urgency that comes with any senior playing its final year in a sport has been ratcheted up this fall and McDonell coach Kat Hanson has instilled her team with the knowledge early that a season could be halted at any time due to COVID-19 concerns.
“After every single game or practice she told us it could be our last," Craker said. "So I think that really put in our heads not to waste anything and not leave any effort on the court so we knew to leave everything on the court.”
McDonell opens the postseason on Thursday when it hosts the winner of Tuesday's matchup of No. 5 New Auburn at No. 4 Gilman. If the team was able to win that matchup, a regional final showdown would loom Saturday against either No. 2 Cornell or No. 3 Lake Holcombe.
“I’m very proud of the senior group for their leadership and their stability during this crazy season when everything is up and down," Hanson said. "I’m proud of what they have helped this team accomplished and I look forward to our postseason.”
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
McDonell at Cadott volleyball 10-8-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!