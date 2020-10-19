Prep Volleyball Playoffs: McDonell seniors keep team focused, hungry amid unique season

“The competitive games are what makes you good," Craker said. "Beating easy teams doesn’t make you better. Losing makes you better.”

McDonell was ranked second in the state in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's midseason poll earlier this month, trailing only unbeaten Burlington Catholic Central.

The do-it-all setter Craker has triggered the offense all four of her high school years and grown into one of the most complete players around. Rice gives the team a strong option at outside hitter while Wirtz is a contributor on the defense and the duo of Haley and Roth help hold down the right side.

The normal sense of urgency that comes with any senior playing its final year in a sport has been ratcheted up this fall and McDonell coach Kat Hanson has instilled her team with the knowledge early that a season could be halted at any time due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After every single game or practice she told us it could be our last," Craker said. "So I think that really put in our heads not to waste anything and not leave any effort on the court so we knew to leave everything on the court.”