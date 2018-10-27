ALTOONA — The Bloomer volleyball team was on the comeback trail.
But before it led to a winner-take-all fifth set, Mosinee turned the table.
The Blackhawks fell behind 2-0 before winning the third set and jumping out to an early advantage in set four. But the Indians would rally and hold on to score a four-set victory (22-25, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23) to claim a Division 2 sectional championship on Saturday evening and earn a spot in next week's state volleyball tournament in Green Bay.
Bloomer had its back against the wall after losing the first two sets but quickly flipped momentum with a dominant victory in the must-win third set. The Blackhawks busted the set wide open with six straight points to turn a 12-9 advantage into an 18-9 lead. Grace Post and Jessica Barr each had kills during the stretch before closing the set with seven of the final eight points, capped by a kill from Post for the convincing win.
Momentum carried over into the start of the fourth set where the Blackhawks scored seven of the first 10 points, including five in a row to force a Mosinee timeout with a 7-3 advantage. Three straight kills from Post later in the set pushed the advantage to 11-5. But that would be the largest advantage of the set for 'Hawks as the Indians started a comeback, scoring five consecutive points to get within one with the teams trading points after that. Chloee Swartz's ace tied the game at 21 and later an ace from Barr evened the game at 23. But the Indians would score the final two points to punch Mosinee's first ticket to state since 2005 while also denying the Blackhawks the chance at their first-ever trip to the state tournament.
"Mosinee is a good team, hats off to them," Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said. "It was tough to key in on any one of their hitters. Their setter was very deceptive but we kept going and we kept pushing the balls never dropped. That's the way we needed to play."
An early 7-0 run by Mosinee gave the Indians an early advantage in set one. The Blackhawks cut into the lead, getting to within one at 23-22 after a Barr kill before back-to-back points closed out set one for Mosinee. The Indians never trailed in the second set en route to a 2-0 lead before the Blackhawks extended the match.
"We've always prided ourselves on our defensive intensity and ability to never give up and make things happen," Mosinee coach Justin Jacobs said. "This year we've got some pretty special kids offensively too. We played well."
Post led Bloomer with 21 kills, many coming during Bloomer's third set and early in the fourth during the team's surge. Barr added 12 kills while Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 21 and 15 assists, respectively. Barr had five aces, Bailey McConaughey led the team with 16 digs and Emma Krejci had three solo blocks.
"We've got a lot of heart and we played our hearts out," Bohl said. "They did everything I asked and more."
Mosinee advances to face East Troy on Friday afternoon in the state semifinals after the Trojans defeated McFarland in straight sets in another sectional final.
Bloomer graduates a strong eight-player senior class — McConaughey, Arendt, Swartz, Barr, Kenadi Poirier, Rilee Luzinski, Post and Karissa Lauer — that led the team to a share of a fourth consecutive Heart O'North Conference title while pushing the program to a second sectional final in three seasons.
"This class is mentally very tough," Bohl said of the seniors. "They put in a lot of time and effort to get where they are and I think that is something they can leave to the classes behind them."
