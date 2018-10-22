BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team knows where it wants to go.
And thus far in the Division 2 postseason, the Blackhawks have taken an eventful route on that path.
Top-seeded Bloomer (32-6) earned a hard-fought regional championship on Saturday night with a four-set victory over Osceola and returns to action in Thursday’s sectional semifinals against sixth-seeded Amery in Osceola.
Bloomer earned its second regional championship in three seasons with the win over the Chieftains, but things have hardly been easy for the ‘Hawks in the playoffs thus far. The team earned a bye in the regional semifinals where it met eighth-seeded Rice Lake, not your normal midseed. The Warriors finished in the upper half of the Big Rivers Conference while facing mostly Division 1 teams during the regular season and gave the ‘Hawks all they could handle, taking a 2-1 lead with victories in the second and third set before Bloomer rallied for a thrilling five-set win last Thursday.
“Thursday night’s test against Rice Lake was a huge factor,” Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said after Saturday’s win. “Everyone was loose. We knew we could do it, we knew we could battle back and take the game. They kept their cool.”
Two days later the Blackhawks were nearly in the same spot. Bloomer opened its matchup with Osceola quickly, jumping out to a 15-5 lead in the first set before the Chieftains began to take back momentum. Bloomer would win set one 25-19, but Osceola closed the set strong and parlayed that momentum into a 25-16 win in set two in which the Chieftains scored eight of the final 10 points.
Osceola opened the third set with a 7-3 lead and appeared to have all the momentum before a veteran Bloomer team with eight seniors worked its way back into the matchup. The Blackhawks once again had their backs against the wall in the set, down to the final point while trailing 24-23 before three straight points gave the team the set win, 2-1 lead and a serious pick-me-up that carried through in the victory.
“We really knew that we could do it. We just had to push ourselves to do it,” Bloomer senior Chloee Swartz said.
Swartz hit the 1,000-career assist mark late in Saturday’s victory.
Last year the Blackhawks were stunned on their home floor by Rice Lake in the regional finals in four sets, a sharp finish to the season for a team that had state dreams after coming within an eyelash of the Division 2 state tournament in 2016.
“The experience is huge,” Bohl said. “We have a strong team from top to bottom and people step in when they needed to step in and we made the adjustments.”
The Bloomer program has never been to the state tournament, coming close on a few occasions in the sectional finals. The top-seeded Blackhawks face an underdog Amery team that dispatched two higher seeds in the regional rounds. The winner of Thursday’s matchup meets the winner of Mosinee and West Salem on Saturday night in Altoona for a trip to the state tournament.
“They’re collected,” Bohl said of her team. “They’re calm and they don’t get frazzled and I think that goes a long way. They know what they can do and they’re talking their way through it as much as I’m helping them talk their way through it.”
