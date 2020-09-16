Prep Volleyball Preview: Bloomer meshing veterans, new faces for state tournament follow-up campaign

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bloomer volleyball team will look to blend some new faces with some returning standouts during its encore from last year’s Division 2 state tournament appearance.

The Blackhawks bring back five letterwinners for eighth-year coach Liz Bohl and a set of newcomers will work their way into the lineup in all phases of the game to try to help replace a strong graduated senior class that helped guide the ‘Hawks to state for the first time in program history.

Libero Josie Kostner will anchor the Blackhawks’ defense after a strong junior season that left her with no shortage of accolades. Kostner led the Blackhawks with 518 digs and was a 94 percent server with 36 aces while earning first team all-Chippewa County and all-Heart O’North honors as well as Division 2 all-state honorable mention.

Senior middle Megan Bischel had 93 kills and 68 blocks in her junior campaign, and Bohl expects Bischel to match up against the opposing team’s best hitters and be a key piece of the offense and defense.

Senior hitter Nicole Brue had 33 blocks and 53 kills, junior hitter Lexi Post registered 130 kills and 41 blocks, and hitter Bella Seibel came on strong at the end of the season with 37 kills and 24 blocks.