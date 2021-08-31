Prep Volleyball Preview: Cornell eager to follow up East Lakeland title, regional final campaign

The Cornell volleyball team won its first conference championship in recent history in 2020 and advanced to the Division 4 regional finals.

The Chiefs bring back six letterwinners from that team and have a larger roster overall as they look to put together another strong campaign.

Jayda Turchen returns after earning first-team all-conference accolades after finishing second on the team in kills, digs and aces while Michayla Turchen earned second-team honors after leading the team in kills. Teaira Spaeth is also back on the right side, and Brooke Sime returns on the outside to add to a strong group up front for fifth-year coach Amy Lorenzen. Setter Makya Heatherington will lead the offense, and Lorenzen expects her to help out there as well as on the front row and the service line.

“This team is showing motivation and confidence early on,” Lorenzen said. “The returning athletes are using the success from last season to drive them at practice. There are many athletes this season that have a variety of strengths and are willing and able to play any position they are given.

“It’s going to be fun putting lineups together. Lastly, there are multiple athletes on our team that are going to bring some more power to the attacks this season.”