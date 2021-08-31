Prep Volleyball Preview: Cornell eager to follow up East Lakeland title, regional final campaign

The Cornell volleyball team won its first conference championship in recent history in 2020 and advanced to the Division 4 regional finals.
The Chiefs bring back six letterwinners from that team and have a larger roster overall as they look to put together another strong campaign.
Jayda Turchen returns after earning first-team all-conference accolades after finishing second on the team in kills, digs and aces while Michayla Turchen earned second-team honors after leading the team in kills. Teaira Spaeth is also back on the right side, and Brooke Sime returns on the outside to add to a strong group up front for fifth-year coach Amy Lorenzen. Setter Makya Heatherington will lead the offense, and Lorenzen expects her to help out there as well as on the front row and the service line.
“This team is showing motivation and confidence early on,” Lorenzen said. “The returning athletes are using the success from last season to drive them at practice. There are many athletes this season that have a variety of strengths and are willing and able to play any position they are given.
“It’s going to be fun putting lineups together. Lastly, there are multiple athletes on our team that are going to bring some more power to the attacks this season.”
Lorenzen said the team has more players on the team than in recent history, including large groups in the younger ranks.
Cornell opened the season with a triangular at Flambeau on Tuesday and will be back in action on Sept. 9 at Birchwood.
Bloomer brings
eight letterwinners
to Western CloverbeltThe Blackhawks have plenty of experience back as the team moves to the Western Cloverbelt.
First-year head coach Heather Henry has plenty of talent to battle, led by players at the net in senior outside hitter Alexa Post (92 kills and 14 blocks in 2020), junior outside hitter Isabella Seibel (92 kills and 15 blocks) and senior middle hitter Leah Bleskacek (47 kills and 27 blocks) from a team that won a Division 2 regional championship last fall.
Sophomore setter Amelia Herrick is back for her second year running the offense after recording 166 assists as a freshman. Middle hitter Katlyn Jones and right side hitter Ciarra Seibel are expected to also help out up front.
“We feel we will be competitive,” Henry said, “our hitters are all very versatile and athletic. Our setters have experience at the varsity level, with some more time working on hitter/setter combinations we feel we will bring our best game.
“Defense wise, we have some great players stepping up to the plate and we are excited to put our best out on the floor.”
Bloomer started the season by taking second place at the UW-Whitewater invite with a 6-2 record. The Blackhawks are back in action on Thursday in Somerset for a quad.
Cadott aims to compete with new coachThe Hornets have a new coach and are eager to compete in the Western Cloverbelt.
First-year coach Lynn Schreiner has players to build around with the Hornets. Makenna Barone was a first-team all-conference selection last season after leading the team with 157 kills and 51 blocks. Lauryn Goettl was an all-conference honorable mention and had a team-high 294 digs and 47 aces. Elly Eiler is back after finishing 2020 among team leaders in blocks and kills.
Emma Kowalczyk and Olivia Goodman will be taking on a bigger role this season with the Hornets.
“We will be competitive with whoever we play,” Schreiner said. “There is a lot of experience coming back and we’re hoping to use that to go further than last year.”
Cadott started the season by winning twice at a home quad on Aug. 24 before competing at the UW-Stout Sprawl over the weekend. The Hornets will also be in action at Somerset on Thursday.
Returning core has Stanley-Boyd aiming higher
The Orioles have seven returning letterwinners including a pair of All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorees as the team aims for more wins this fall.
Emily Brenner was a first-team all-conference recipient in 2020 with 107 kills in 10 matches, and Lily Hoel was a second-team all-conference honoree with 99 kills and 41 blocks in the middle. Kayte Licht will be moving to the outside hitting position this year after accumulating 286 digs as a libero last season.
Sophia Anderson will join in up front as a middle hitter, and Avery Vait will take over as the setter this season.
“We have several players heading into their third varsity season, and I expect us to be better than last year,” sixth-year Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said.
Stanley-Boyd opened the season at Elk Mound on Tuesday before hosting Spencer on Thursday. The Orioles are back in action at a quad in Greenwood on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe ready to contend again
The Chieftains were right there with Cornell for the top spot in the league standings until the end, and seventh-year coach Beth Meddaugh will look to have her team in the same position this fall.
Senior Josi Elmberg earned second-team All-East Lakeland honors in 2020, with Meddaugh crediting Elmberg’s leadership along with her play. The Chieftains will have to get a number of newer faces up to speed, but those players offer plenty of ability to bring to the court.
Freshman Chloe Lee will take over as setter — replacing four-year letterwinner Allison Golat-Hattamer, who is now an assistant coach with the team — while senior Brooke Gingras looks to step up as a middle hitter and sophomores Ava Story and Ella Hartzell move into new positions.
“We have a motivated group of players with solid skills and athleticism,” Meddaugh said.
Lake Holcombe opened the season in a quad at Boyceville on Thursday and begins East Lakeland play Tuesday in Winter.
New Auburn building around returners
The Trojans will strive for more wins this fall for first-year coach Louise Cody.
Two juniors earned All-East Lakeland Conference accolades a season ago with second-teamer Katie Reimer and Jaidyn Simmons earning honorable mention. Overall the team returns five starters with sophomore Morgan Berg and juniors Evelyn Cody, Aliya North, Reimer and Simmons.
Sophomore Lauren Allison is expected to move up to be a significant player with the varsity team this year as a middle hitter and server.
“This young group of girls have gotten a lot stronger from a year ago,” coach Cody said. “They will improve with each game.”
New Auburn started the season with road matchups at Glenwood City (Aug. 26) and Birchwood (Tuesday) and hosts Winter on Thursday.