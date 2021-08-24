Prep Volleyball Preview: McDonell returns experience at net, on defense from Division 4 state finalist

The Macks earned an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship a season ago with an unbeaten record in league play. McDonell was one of three teams to advance to the state tournament along with Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek and like the Macks, many teams in the league return plenty of firepower. Add to that the addition of Bloomer into the Western Cloverbelt and you once again have a league that features high level of play on a nightly basis.

“I think our conference is always tough,” Hanson said. “I think the Western Cloverbelt is competitive and even the lower portion of our conference I think for the most part competes night in and night out. There’s definitely some top-end talent that’s going to challenge us and all those things regardless of what happens, all those things prepare us for the playoffs which is the biggest picture.”

McDonell’s first home event will be the Deb Roesler Memorial before the team starts Western Cloverbelt play with a key showdown in Fall Creek on Sept. 14. The volleyball season isn’t too long, but features plenty of action with the return of multiple team tournaments this fall. The Macks have high expectations as always, but a veteran team also has the long term mindset in mind that it isn’t how you start, it’s how you finish.