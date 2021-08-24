Prep Volleyball Preview: McDonell returns experience at net, on defense from Division 4 state finalist

The McDonell volleyball will look different this season.
But the Macks will also have some familiar faces back from last season’s Division 4 state runner-up as the team brings back six letterwinners from a squad that advanced all the way to the state championship game.
Kat Hanson enters her 11th season coaching the Macks and has a roster this year deep in returning experience at the net and on defense, but will be doing things a bit different offensively.
“We have a big group compared to what we normally have,” Hanson said. “We have lots of experience and lots of new faces. It’s a good mix of a crowd. So far they’ve been working really hard. They’ve had long practices but have stayed focused and disciplined during those practices.”
Experience at the net will be a big key for the Macks with the return of senior outside hitter Destiny Baughman (179 kills), senior middle blocker Kait Ortmann (169 kills and 19 blocks) and junior middle Marley Hughes (130 kills and 28 blocks). Senior defensive specialists Lauryn Deetz (286 digs) and Sydney Flanagan (180 digs) give the teams some added grit on the receiving end.
“Bringing back that experience from a state tournament, there’s a different expectation of our program anytime you can go that far into playoffs and bring home some hardware,” Hanson said. “I think that really helps the new kids fall into place and (have) the older kids setting an example of what that looks like each day.”
Junior Grace Goettl will work her way into the lineup as an outside hitter while senior Emma Stelter, sophomore Aubrey Dorn, junior Josie Witkowski and sophomore Alayna Crawford will see action on the right side.
Seniors Sam Wirtz, Maggie Craker, Sidney Rice, Kate Roth and Ella Haley have graduated and with the departure of the four-year starting setter Craker, the Macks will be moving to a 6-2 offense with sophomores Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper taking over at the position together.
“It’s definitely different, but it’s a good thing,” Hanson said of the change. “We have hitters, so this allows us to add an additional hitter in the front row every time so we’ll always have three hitters. It’s just a matter of getting used to having a more balanced offense because you’ll always have a right side hitter there. So using that to our advantage and allowing us to use our height that we finally have – we usually don’t have height but we finally have some – so allowing us to spread that out and have us more dimensional is a huge piece for us.”
McDonell will have its first chance at competition later this week when the Macks are among the many local teams to compete at the UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie on Friday and Saturday. The schedule this season is filled with many large tournaments including two at home with the Deb Roesler Memorial Tournament on Sept. 11 and the Diocesan tournament on Sept. 18.
The Macks earned an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship a season ago with an unbeaten record in league play. McDonell was one of three teams to advance to the state tournament along with Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek and like the Macks, many teams in the league return plenty of firepower. Add to that the addition of Bloomer into the Western Cloverbelt and you once again have a league that features high level of play on a nightly basis.
“I think our conference is always tough,” Hanson said. “I think the Western Cloverbelt is competitive and even the lower portion of our conference I think for the most part competes night in and night out. There’s definitely some top-end talent that’s going to challenge us and all those things regardless of what happens, all those things prepare us for the playoffs which is the biggest picture.”
McDonell’s first home event will be the Deb Roesler Memorial before the team starts Western Cloverbelt play with a key showdown in Fall Creek on Sept. 14. The volleyball season isn’t too long, but features plenty of action with the return of multiple team tournaments this fall. The Macks have high expectations as always, but a veteran team also has the long term mindset in mind that it isn’t how you start, it’s how you finish.
“We need to get better every day,” Hanson said. “Like any team this time of year we have lots of things to work on and things to fix and things to fine tune and right now they’re working really hard, they’re positive and they’re enthusiastic and we need to continue to do those things and buy into what our program is all about.
“When we can do those things and become a team, good things happen.”