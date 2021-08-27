Prep Volleyball Preview: More experienced Chi-Hi squad ready to build on successful 2020 season

Sophie Robinson is one of the newcomers to the team this year, and Heidtke credited her for her versatility while Adelaide Hoeschen is another new player to the lineup. Mykle Buhrow and Maddie Hunt will see plenty of playing time as middle blockers up front.

“We come with much more experience than we did last year because we were super young. So now we have a lot of experienced members,” Heidtke said. “We still do have new spots where we have two new middle blockers to replace Jennah and Jazmine Johnson, so that’s a huge hole to fill, but we have two sophomores stepping in there (with) sophomore Maddie Hunt and Mykle Buhrow, who are doing a great job. I think the coolest thing is we just have a good group of athletes who really like each other and get along.”

That athletic experience and success from other sports can serve the team well with a lineup that Heidtke said can be expected to be versatile, in large part because of the team’s high level of athleticism.