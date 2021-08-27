Prep Volleyball Preview: More experienced Chi-Hi squad ready to build on successful 2020 season

The Chi-Hi volleyball team made tremendous strides a season ago under unusual circumstances.
A youthful roster came of age while playing in the first prep sports season contested during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But additional hurdles didn’t keep the Cardinals from putting together a strong season, finishing 11-3 and taking second place in the Big Rivers Conference.
Now the team is older, wiser and aiming for that to lead to more success this fall.
“They embraced last year for what it was being a reduced season, and every single one of them I’ve had conversations with is like, ‘I’m ready to roll’,” fourth-year Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. “We know what it’s like now, and we’re ready to play hard. We’re so excited for a full season, and we have a ton of matches.”
Paige Steinmetz earned first team All-Chippewa County honors in 2020 after leading the team with 124 kills to go with 167 digs 30 aces and 17 blocks. Sami Perlberg was a second team all-county selection and was second with 105 kills while adding 164 digs and 23 aces. Isabelle Eslinger was also a second team honoree and led the Cardinals in digs (227) and aces (31) from the libero position. Maddy Bauer averaged 10.49 assists per set and was an honorable selection for the all-county team. Ella Hutzler logged plenty of varsity time and could be in line for more this season as a part of an experienced core.
Sophie Robinson is one of the newcomers to the team this year, and Heidtke credited her for her versatility while Adelaide Hoeschen is another new player to the lineup. Mykle Buhrow and Maddie Hunt will see plenty of playing time as middle blockers up front.
“We come with much more experience than we did last year because we were super young. So now we have a lot of experienced members,” Heidtke said. “We still do have new spots where we have two new middle blockers to replace Jennah and Jazmine Johnson, so that’s a huge hole to fill, but we have two sophomores stepping in there (with) sophomore Maddie Hunt and Mykle Buhrow, who are doing a great job. I think the coolest thing is we just have a good group of athletes who really like each other and get along.”
That athletic experience and success from other sports can serve the team well with a lineup that Heidtke said can be expected to be versatile, in large part because of the team’s high level of athleticism.
“I think our team identity will be that we don’t have a go-to player; we have three, four, five go-to players, and I think that’s a really cool thing that it could be a different person every night that leads us in kills or who leads us in digs,” Heidtke said. “That’s a really, really good place to be in because then it’s a team mentality and everybody sharing a part of the load.”
The team opened the season by hosting a multi-team event on Tuesday and winning all four matchups, and the Cardinals are involved in this weekend’s UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie. This year’s schedule features the return of many multi-team tournaments as the Cardinals will also travel to Merrill (Sept. 11), Waupun (Sept. 18), Bloomer (Oct. 2) and Wisconsin Dells (Oct. 9) as a part of a busy fall of competition.
“I think that’ll be huge because it not only gives us more opportunity to get better, it gives us more opportunity to see what we need to get better at,” Heidtke said of the busier schedule.
Chi-Hi starts its Big Rivers Conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 2, by hosting Hudson. Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial are back in play this fall after both schools opted to compete in the alternate spring season during the 2020-21 school year. New Richmond also joins the conference as a full fledged member across the board.
River Falls won the conference championship last fall, dealing the Cardinals their only three losses of the season on the way to the Division 1 state tournament.
But before Chi-Hi can think about the Wildcats or anyone else, the team is focused inward on improvement.
“I think the goals for the team are just to trust the process and take it one day at a time and work together and grow as a group,” Heidtke said. “If we do that we think positive results will follow us.”