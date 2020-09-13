Prep Volleyball Preview: More experienced, confident Chi-Hi squad ready to battle

Overall Heidtke believes the team’s blend of athletic ability, energy and length gives the Cardinals a group of players that can excel in all phases of the game.

“First and third contacts are a real strength of ours and our setter Maddy (Bauer) has really improved as well in the offseason,” Heidtke said. “Overall they’re feeling like they can compete better than they did last year. Confidence is a big thing to have so having them feel that way has really energized the whole group.”

A more veteran Cardinal squad has been able to roll with the punches of what will be a unique fall season.

“We’ve done a lot of talking about how we can’t control what is going on,” Heidtke said. “All we can control is what is happening in our gym.”

The Big Rivers Conference teams will be playing the same opponent twice in the same week with Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial not a part of the league season after the Eau Claire Area School District opted to play its fall schedule in the spring. The Cardinals open the season with a bang, squaring off with the Wildcats twice in the first week of competition as Chi-Hi hosts River Falls to open the season on Tuesday before playing at River Falls on Thursday.