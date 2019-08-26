There’s palpable excitement surrounding the McDonell volleyball program for a number of reasons.
The Macks return nearly their entire team from a season ago, a squad that finished fourth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference and advanced to the Division 4 regional finals.
Those returners have put in plenty of work in the offseason and hit this year eager to accomplish more as a part of a program that has garnered plenty of success over the years.
“Their energy and willingness to work (has stood out),” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the team. “We had some changes coming into the season and some minor injuries that we’re working through. But I think the seniors have really stepped up and brought energy into the gym, so our enthusiasm has been pretty high.”
Junior setter Maggie Craker set the table for the team’s offense a season ago, compiling more than 1,000 assists to go with 272 digs and 55 aces on the way to first team All-Chippewa County, All-Western Cloverbelt and Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State accolades. Senior middle blocker Rachel Smiskey was a second team all-county and all-conference selection after a season with 267 kills and 83 block kills.
Sophomore middle blocker Kait Ortmann had 144 kills, 25 blocks and 25 aces as a freshman, Ella Haley returns for her junior season on the right side while senior libero Olivia Mlsna is also back along with defensive specialist Shanen Rice to give the team an experienced and talented core.
Desi Baughman and Sidney Rice are expected to bring strength to the outside hitting and blocking positions, respectively, while Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan are expected to earn playing time as sophomores.
“We’ve put a lot of time and thought into the offseason and realized we were not happy with the results of last year, and I think that our physical skill is better, but our mentality is also better, and that’s going to be a huge benefit to us starting our season,” Hanson said.
Hanson is entering her ninth season as coach for the program and has compiled a 287-78 career record thus far. This fall is also the 10-year anniversary of McDonell’s 2009 Division 4 state championship team, a squad coached by Hanson.
The Macks enter the season improved in the physical aspects of the game, but Hanson said her primary goal is the same as always with her program and that is to build a cohesive team that looks out for each other and plays together as a unit.
McDonell will get plenty of opportunities to keep building that team chemistry with tournaments early in the season. The Macks open the season this Friday and Saturday as one of many local teams taking part in the two-day Sprawl at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie. The tournament brings many top teams of all sizes from around the state together and serves as an important early test that could help for playoff seeding purposes when that time comes.
“As we move into the Sprawl I’m hopeful our minor injuries can heal up so we can go in with our full team and be ready to go,” Hanson said.
McDonell hosts the Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament on Sept. 14 and the Diocesan Tournament on Sept. 21, just after the team opens the Western Cloverbelt season by hosting perennial league power Eau Claire Regis on Sept. 12.
The Macks also play in tournaments at Abbotsford (Sept. 28), La Crosse Logan (Oct. 5) and Altoona (Oct. 12) as a part of a jam-packed schedule.
“We do that intentionally, so that we can get most playing matches in,” Hanson said of the busy slate of games. “Part of that is to build stamina, we start with the conditioning pieces right away getting back in volleyball shape so that when we have the long, five-game matches toward the end of the year we’re ready to go for that and that our energy and our stamina are not the reason we are struggling toward the end of matches.”
With a strong cast of returning talent, the Macks should be in the hunt for a conference championship and a lengthy playoff push. But staying healthy and showing improvement will be critical if the team wants to reach its full potential.
“Every match is a big match, and we’re still relatively inexperienced, but we have a big core group coming back, and I think we’ll be able to fight through some of the bumps and bruises along the way and see a ton of progression as the season goes along,” Hanson said.