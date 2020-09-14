Prep Volleyball Preview: Veteran squad helping McDonell get up to speed quickly

McDonell finished second to Fall Creek in the Western Cloverbelt Conference a season ago as the Crickets made a run to the Division 3 state tournament. With many of the league’s teams offering young rosters a season ago, this year’s Western Cloverbelt slate could see even more strong play across the board.

All eight teams in the Western Cloverbelt are playing sports in the fall, so the league will remain intact while the Macks have also picked up some nonconference contests.

Volleyball teams started practices statewide last week and will begin competition this week and while it’s a quick process to get up to speed, Hanson has liked what she has seen from her team.

“It’s exciting actually. We had tryouts and picked teams on (last) Tuesday night,” Hanson said. “Wednesday was our first (varsity) practice, and it’s been fun. The kids have been intense and ready to go.”

Hanson said her team has taken nothing for granted and showed tremendous communication and encouragement thus far. One of the biggest goals for the team has been getting its fitness up to speed in such a short time period, especially coming off a prolonged absence from sports dating back to the winter.