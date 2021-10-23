Prep Volleyball Regional Roundup: McDonell, Stanley-Boyd earn championships

The McDonell and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams were each crowned as regional champions on Saturday evening.

The Macks prevailed in a Division 4 five-set thriller over Eau Claire Immanuel in Augusta while the Orioles grabbed a Division 3 crown with a straight-set victory at home against Abbotsford.

Third-seeded McDonell outlasted the second-seeded Lancers in a back-and-forth affair (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 16-14) and advances to the sectional semifinals to host fourth seed Clear Lake after the Warriors upset top-ranked and top-seeded Turtle Lake.

Destiny Baughman led McDonell (31-12) with 15 kills, followed by 14 by Kait Ortmann, 12 by Grace Goettl, eight for Aubrey Dorn and seven by Marley Hughes. Lauryn Deetz had 23 digs and four aces while Sydney Flanagan had 19 digs and a pair of aces, including her final one on set point to clinch the win. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 29 and 20 assists, respectively, and Hughes led the team with four blocks while Ortmann had three and Baughman had a pair in the win.

“We have talked all year about learning lessons from the season and being mentally tough and tonight was a gut check," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We went on runs, we gave up runs. We were down 7-4 in set five and then we were up 14-10 and they tied it at 14 and we didn’t give up. But as a coach that is my biggest takeaway, we fought back in those moments and while we might be frustrated we stayed calm and we were able to go earn those points and rebound from that.”

The Orioles (25-5) captured their first regional championship since 2015 by sweeping the Falcons (25-18, 25-17, 25-23).

Emily Brenner had a team-high 21 kills in the win while Lily Hoel added 13 and Kayte Licht paced the second-seeded Orioles with 30 digs.

“(In the) playoffs we’ve been playing well as far as we’re focused, we’re ready to go," Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said.

Stanley-Boyd has won all nine sets so far in the postseason and now turns its attention to the road and a matchup with top-seeded Marathon after the Raiders swept Stratford on Saturday.

“I’m just really proud of all of them," Antolak said of her team. "They’ve worked really hard for this.”

Saint Croix Central 3, Bloomer 1

At Hammond, the Blackhawks won the third set but fell to the Panthers in a Division 2 regional final.

St. Croix Central moves on to host second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday in the sectional semis.

