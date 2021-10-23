Prep Volleyball Regional Roundup: McDonell, Stanley-Boyd earn championships

The McDonell and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams were each crowned as regional champions on Saturday evening.
The Macks prevailed in a Division 4 five-set thriller over Eau Claire Immanuel in Augusta while the Orioles grabbed a Division 3 crown with a straight-set victory at home against Abbotsford.
Third-seeded McDonell outlasted the second-seeded Lancers in a back-and-forth affair (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 16-14) and advances to the sectional semifinals to host fourth seed Clear Lake after the Warriors upset top-ranked and top-seeded Turtle Lake.
Destiny Baughman led McDonell (31-12) with 15 kills, followed by 14 by Kait Ortmann, 12 by Grace Goettl, eight for Aubrey Dorn and seven by Marley Hughes. Lauryn Deetz had 23 digs and four aces while Sydney Flanagan had 19 digs and a pair of aces, including her final one on set point to clinch the win. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 29 and 20 assists, respectively, and Hughes led the team with four blocks while Ortmann had three and Baughman had a pair in the win.
“We have talked all year about learning lessons from the season and being mentally tough and tonight was a gut check," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We went on runs, we gave up runs. We were down 7-4 in set five and then we were up 14-10 and they tied it at 14 and we didn’t give up. But as a coach that is my biggest takeaway, we fought back in those moments and while we might be frustrated we stayed calm and we were able to go earn those points and rebound from that.”
The Chi-Hi volleyball team had a successful regular season with 35 wins and multiple tournament victories. Now a veteran and versatile Cardinal squad enters the postseason aiming for even more success as a No. 2 seed in its Division 1 sectional.
The Cadott football team has taken matters into its own hands to snap a 16-year postseason drought, winning its last two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2005. The Hornets play at Unity on Friday to start the Division 6 playoffs.
The Bloomer volleyball team has a rich recent history of playoff success and started the Division 2 postseason on Tuesday strong with a straight-set victory over Northwestern in the regional quarterfinals in Bloomer.
The Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell football teams will open the postseason with road games, according to playoff pairings released early Saturday morning. Gilman earned a top seed in the eight-man field and will start the playoffs at home.