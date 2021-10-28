Prep Volleyball Sectionals: Chi-Hi, Stanley-Boyd each advance to sectional finals

The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams will each play for a trip to state on Saturday after advancing to the sectional finals with wins on Thursday evening.

Chi-Hi overcame a set deficit twice to defeat Marshfield in five sets in Division 1 competition (22-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12, 15-9) at Wausau West while Stanley-Boyd earned a four-set victory over Marathon (25-22, 30-28, 22-25, 25-21) in Division 3 action in Marathon.

The Cardinals will host River Falls while the Orioles will face Oconto in Amherst.

Chi-Hi (37-2) had to battle back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to advance the program to its first sectional final since 2013. Marshfield took a lead into set four but the Cardinals responded strong with a convincing 13-point win and carried that momentum over into a set-five victory to take the match.

“The team just did a really nice job of making sure they refocused for set four," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "I think they were disappointed after set three that we didn’t perform the way we wanted to after a strong set two performance. So they really focused and brought it to them in set four and set five and pulled out the victory coming from behind down 2-1.”

Sami Perlberg led the offense for the Cardinals with 20 kills with Sophie Robinson also finishing in double figures with 14. Paige Steinmetz added nine kills and also had four aces while Ella Hutzler led the Cardinals with five aces and 37 digs.

Maddy Bauer had 51 assists and Robinson chipped in with a pair of aces. Maddie Hunt had six kills and a big night on defense with five solo blocks and Bauer and Steinmetz added two apiece.

Chi-Hi now turns its attention to a familiar foe after River Falls started the evening at Wausau West with a dominant straight-set victory over D.C. Everest (25-6, 25-11, 25-19). The Wildcats won the Big Rivers Conference title during the regular season and won both meetings with Chi-Hi, including a win in three sets to clinch the league title on Oct. 14.

“It’s been a season long goal," Heidtke said of making Saturday's sectional final. "As soon as we knew we hosted the sectional final and we felt like we had a quality team we’re like let’s get there. That’s all we can do is work hard to get to that spot and so it feels really good accomplishing that goal but now we just turn our sites to Saturday and we get a third shot at River Falls on the year. We’re going to bring it Saturday and see what happens.”

River Falls (30-3) was ranked sixth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches poll of the regular season while the Cardinals were an honorable mention.

“We’re going to have to serve the ball really tough," Heidtke said of the matchup with the Wildcats. "We’re going to have to get them out of system so we can play quality defense. If they’re passing the ball really well and they can use all their hitters, their setter is so phenomenal that we’re going to be on our heels a lot so we’ve got to make sure we get ahead in the play and just execute on our side of the net.”

The Orioles (26-5) will also play for a trip to state after taking down the top-seeded Raiders. Stanley-Boyd took the first two sets including a comeback from a 22-18 deficit in set two before the teams traded points with the Orioles ultimately prevailing in an epic 58-point set.

“We stayed focused," Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said. "We serve received fairly well and we also served tough and just had a handful of errors on serving. My hitters played smart, they followed the game plan as far as who we needed to block in what direction and where to hit the hole what was going to be open. All around just a strong showing on our end.”

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd with 21 kills and 22 digs. Lily Hoel added 14 kills and four blocks and Sophia Anderson chipped in with nine kills. Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 23 and 21 assists, respectively, in running the Stanley-Boyd offense.

The Orioles are back in the sectional finals for the first time since 2015 and have a date with top-seeded Oconto after the Blue Devils swept Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Thursday. The Blue Devils (38-2) won the Packerland Conference championship during the regular season and were ranked fourth in the final WVCA Division 3 state coaches poll of the regular season.

“They’re excited. I’m so happy for them," Antolak said of her team. "They’re playing well.”

