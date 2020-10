Prep Volleyball Sectionals: McDonell, Bloomer earn No. 2 seeds, host semifinals Thursday night

The McDonell and Bloomer volleyball teams each earned No. 2 seeds in their respective division sectionals and will host semifinal games on Thursday, according to brackets released by the WIAA on Sunday.

+2 Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell sweeps Cornell for fourth regional crown in five years The McDonell volleyball team secured its fourth regional championship in five seasons by topping Cornell in three sets on Saturday evening at McDonell.

McDonell (17-1) is a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 3 Northwood while Bloomer (10-1) is a No. 2 seed in Division 2 and hosts No. 3 Mosinee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

10-24 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country wins Division 3 sectional championship The McDonell boys cross country team advanced to the Division 3 state championships for a fourth season in a row after winning a sectional title on Saturday in Durand.

Turtle Lake is the top seed in McDonell's Division 4 sectional and hosts No. 4 Mercer while No. 1 Saint Croix Falls hosts No. 4 Northwestern in the Division 2 sectional.

The winners of Thursday's sectional semifinals advance to Saturday's sectional finals, which will be hosted by the better seed.

The state's sectional championship will advance to state with each division hosting a state tournament at a different site. Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids will host the state tournaments with the determination of which are where will be announced at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0