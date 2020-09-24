Prep Volleyball: Serving success sparks unbeaten McDonell past Stanley-Boyd

Once Stanley-Boyd (3-1, 2-1) was able to clean up some of its serve hitting and receiving errors, the team grabbed an early set advantage. The Orioles controlled the initial stages of the third set, racing out to a 6-2 lead on a stretch of play capped by kills from Teagen Becker and Hoel. Ortmann would help push the Macks back into the lead by starting a run of seven straight points with a kill before adding two aces later. The junior hitter had six kills and three aces in the middle up front.

"It helped for Kaitlyn to have a solo block in the middle," Hanson said. "It opened up some angles for her to swing right back and left back. But yeah she had a good night. She transitioned well and she was able to get on top of the ball."

McDonell led by as many as seven later in the set and moved two points away from victory after Kate Roth's kill made it 23-15. But the Orioles didn't go away without a fight, scoring five points in a row as an ace from Hoel capped the push. Destiny Baughman's sixth and final kill of the night pushed the Macks to a 24-20 lead and Craker capped the win two points later when her hit over the net couldn't be returned to give McDonell its third conference victory on the young season.