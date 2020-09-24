Prep Volleyball: Serving success sparks unbeaten McDonell past Stanley-Boyd

Like a lot of things involving the McDonell volleyball team, it started with Maggie Craker.
The senior setter's tough-to-handle serving set the tone for the Macks on Thursday in a straight set Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Stanley-Boyd at McDonell (25-13, 25-16, 25-22).
Craker, a Division I commit to Western Illinois University and the reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year, opened the match by serving 15 straight points for the Macks including three aces.
"Her jump float serve is really starting to move and it moved a lot tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Craker. "She was placing it really well so it caused some miscommunication for Stanley right off the bat."
Stanley-Boyd cut into the sizable deficit throughout the rest of the set before Craker served the final three points and Marley Hughes capped a set-one victory with a kill. Craker opened set two on the serve and was tough again, serving the first eight points to stake the Macks to a nearly immediate 8-0 advantage. Stanley-Boyd chipped away at the deficit and three points in a row including a kill from Lily Hoel moved the Orioles to within four at 14-10. But a kill and subsequent ace from Kait Ortmann helped the Macks (7-0, 3-0) regain momentum on their way to a 2-0 set lead.
“We really struggled with serving and we really struggled with serve receive and so when you can’t do either of those things well you can’t get your offense going and so that’s when our inexperience – all those young kids out there – really showed through tonight," Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said. "We’ll come back as we gain experience.”
Once Stanley-Boyd (3-1, 2-1) was able to clean up some of its serve hitting and receiving errors, the team grabbed an early set advantage. The Orioles controlled the initial stages of the third set, racing out to a 6-2 lead on a stretch of play capped by kills from Teagen Becker and Hoel. Ortmann would help push the Macks back into the lead by starting a run of seven straight points with a kill before adding two aces later. The junior hitter had six kills and three aces in the middle up front.
"It helped for Kaitlyn to have a solo block in the middle," Hanson said. "It opened up some angles for her to swing right back and left back. But yeah she had a good night. She transitioned well and she was able to get on top of the ball."
McDonell led by as many as seven later in the set and moved two points away from victory after Kate Roth's kill made it 23-15. But the Orioles didn't go away without a fight, scoring five points in a row as an ace from Hoel capped the push. Destiny Baughman's sixth and final kill of the night pushed the Macks to a 24-20 lead and Craker capped the win two points later when her hit over the net couldn't be returned to give McDonell its third conference victory on the young season.
Hughes led McDonell with 10 kills while Craker had 28 assists, four aces, four digs and three kills. Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, and Sidney Rice chipped in with five digs and four kills.
The Macks defeated Fall Creek on Tuesday after opening the season last week with wins over Marshfield Columbus and Eau Claire Regis before beating both the Dons and Ramblers again Saturday in winning the Diocesan Tournament at McDonell. The Macks jump out of conference Saturday with a matchup at Baldwin-Woodville before a road game at Altoona on Tuesday.
"They've been really focused, goal orientated and that has allowed them to do some really good things early on this year," Hanson said of her team.
Stanley-Boyd also entered Thursday's matchup unbeaten with conference victories over Thorp and Osseo-Fairchild to go with a nonconference win last Saturday against Loyal. The Orioles returned their entire lineup from a season ago and Thursday showed the ability at times to go back-and-forth with one of the conference's best teams. But Stanley-Boyd is still gaining experience and with a smaller-than-usual schedule this fall, the team will have less time in season to grow.
Hoel led the Orioles with nine kills, followed by eight from Emily Brenner. Kayte Licht had a team-high 18 digs for Stanley-Boyd.
“I was glad the girls kept playing. They easily could’ve had that 25-6 third set and they didn’t," Antolak said. "They went out and worked their butts (off). They’re not quitters. They’re hard workers. I’m proud of them for that.”
Stanley-Boyd is back in action Saturday at Chi-Hi.
