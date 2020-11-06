Prep Volleyball State Tournament: What To Look For

Four state championships will be crowned on Saturday as four sites play host to the prep girls volleyball state tournament around Wisconsin. McDonell will go for its first state title since 2009 as a part of the four-team field in Little Chute.
Three’s company
It’s been a few years since three of the four Division 4 state qualifiers have been to state. McDonell ended a 10-year drought with its first sectional championship since 2010 while Prentice and Eau Claire Immanuel are making the first-ever state appearances for their programs. Catholic Central on the other hand is no stranger to state with this year’s appearance marking the ninth time the Hilltoppers have advanced. During that time Catholic Central has won six titles, finishing runner-up the other two times.
Dominance
The Division 4 field features two unbeaten teams (Catholic Central, Eau Claire Immanuel), one one-loss team (McDonell) and a team with four losses (Prentice). The Hilltoppers and Lancers had a combined one set defeat until earning 3-2 sectional championship victories. McDonell has lost nine sets all year and just one since a mid-season loss to state-bound Fall Creek. Prentice’s four losses came to strong foes with two defeats to Phillips and one apiece to McDonell and Mosinee.
Two in one day
In a normal year, a volleyball team playing twice in the same day wouldn’t be a big deal. But in 2020 it’s something the final four teams in Division 4 have not been able to do much of. McDonell, Prentice and Catholic Central have played more than one match in a day just once this fall. The Macks and Buccanneers went 1-1 in that effort while the unbeaten Hilltoppers won both. The Lancers have not played more than once in a day thus far.
Breaking Down The Field Division 1
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie is at state for the first time since 2009. Coach Amy Schlimgen’s Eagles, an honorable mention pick in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association mid-season rankings, beat both teams that made last year’s state final in third-ranked Oconomowoc and second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead during regional play. They then beat Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 3-1, in a sectional final. The Eagles overcame a two-week COVID-19 quarantine for much of its coaching staff that ran through the regional. The Eagles have won 14 of their last 15 matches, and during the regular season they dropped two matches each to Madison Edgewood and Hartford and one to Waterloo. Aida Shadewald, a 6-foot senior, leads Sauk with 358 kills and has 305 digs, and junior Alia Schlimgen has 412 digs. Senior Olivia Breunig has 356 assists and sophomore Jenna Pistono has 293.
Top-seeded and fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton stormed past Brookfield Central in four sets to earn its first state tournament berth since 1986. Coach Traci Buhr’s Greater Metro Conference champions have won 11 straight matches after a loss to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels that they avenged in a sectional semifinal. Sylvie Zgonc, a 5-9 sophomore, leads the Chargers with 143 kills and 6-2 senior Lakyn Graves has 131. Senior Janelle Stuempfig has 248 assists.
Second-seeded River Falls, ranked eighth, earned its fifth consecutive state trip and hopes to top its best outcome, a runner-up finish in 2017. Coach Sara Kealy’s Wildcats dropped one set in each of their first two matches, against Chippewa Falls, and haven’t lost a set in their last 10 matches. Anna Wolf, a 6-4 senior, has 104 kills and 6-foot junior Haley Graetz has 100 kills and 107 digs; sophomore Morgan Kealy has 225 assists.
Third-seeded Burlington, ranked sixth, is in its seventh consecutive state tournament and seeks what would be a fifth championship, the last in 2017. Coaches Dan Lynch and Teri Little led the Demons to the Southern Lakes Conference title, and the unbeaten Demons have dropped only two sets all year. Senior Mackenzie Leach has 101 kills, senior Victoria Van Dan has 296 assists and senior Samantha Naber has 175 digs.
Division 2
Lakeside Lutheran earned its fourth state trip, but first since 2017, and is seeded third in the field and ranked sixth in the state. Coach Jenny Krauklis’ Warriors, who overcame a two-week shutdown due to a COVID-19 quarantine during the regular season, won a five-set battle at top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a sectional final. After losing their first three matches to Sauk Prairie, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and Germantown, the Warriors have won 11 of 12 matches, losing only to Waterloo in five sets. Senior Payton Kuepers leads the offense with 145 kills, helped by senior Kaylee Raymond’s 391 assists. Senior Kylee Gnabasik has a team-best 187 digs and 6-2 senior Sydney Langille has 27 blocks.
Second-seeded Platteville, ranked fifth, was granted a state berth when Madison Edgewood was forced to voluntarily withdraw from the tournament, apparently due to COVID-19 concerns. Edgewood swept the Hillmen, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12, on Saturday. First-year coach Denise Berntgen’s team had won 10 straight entering that match, following a loss to Dodgeville, and won the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title. Senior Alayna Digman has 144 kills and senior Maddie Cooley has 133. Senior Madison Devlin has 233 assists and 151 digs.
Defending champion Luxemburg-Casco, ranked third, earned the top seeding after making state for the third time in four years. Coach Jeff Frey’s Spartans won the Northeastern Conference title and swept Oconto in the sectional final. Luxemburg-Casco has not lost a set in 13 matches. Junior Grace Holschuh leads with 110 kills, junior Emma Johnson has 331 assists and senior Kenzie Hanson has 106 digs.
St. Croix Falls earned the No. 4 seeding in its first state berth and is an honorable mention pick in the state rankings. Coach Alyssa Natermann’s Saints, the Heart O’North Conference champions, swept Mosinee in a sectional final. Junior Kylie Broten leads the attack with 106 kills, and senior Lucia Newman has 282 assists.
Division 3
Waterloo earned the No. 2 seeding and No. 2 state ranking, and is in the WIAA state field for the fifth time, but first since winning back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. Coach Christy Mosher’s Pirates swept Kenosha St. Joseph in a sectional final. Their regular-season losses came to state qualifiers Howards Grove, Sauk Prairie and Lakeside Lutheran, along with Pewaukee. Brooke Mosher, a 6-foot senior University of Illinois recruit, has 399 kills and 330 assists, leading the team in both areas. She also has 217 digs, second to junior Michaela Riege’s 307, and 60 aces, tied for the team lead with senior Joslyn Wolff.
Third-seeded Fall Creek, ranked fifth, is at state for the second year in a row. Coach Matt Prissel’s Crickets swept Grantsburg in a sectional final after finishing second (behind Division 4 qualifier Chippewa Falls McDonell) in the Cloverbelt West. Fall Creek was swept by McDonell and Phillips, but also beat McDonell in the only other match that saw them lose a set. Junior Gianna Vollrath has 258 kills and junior Sam Olson leads with 315 assists.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Howards Grove, the defending champion, seeks what would be a fourth state title in five state trips. Coach Brett Damrow’s Tigers swept Wabeno/Laona in a sectional final after winning the Big East Conference title. Howards Grove dropped a midseason match to Kaukauna in five sets, but has lost only one set in its 19 victories. Senior setter Josie Halbleib, a Sun Prairie transfer and Kansas State recruit, is the niece of Verona girls basketball coach Angie Halbleib. Junior Karissa Kaminski leads with 157 kills, sophomore Saige Damrow has 302 assists and senior Mack Holzwart has 204 digs.
Fourth-seeded and unranked Osseo-Fairchild earned its first state berth by beating Cochrane-Fountain City in a sectional final, following a seventh-place finish in the Cloverbelt West. Coach Sharon Steinke’s Thunder have gotten 147 kills and 150 digs from junior Brooke McCune and 136 assists from junior Rachel Moe.
Division 4
Chippewa Falls McDonell is ranked second by state coaches, but earned the top seeding after returning to state for the first time since 2010. Coach Kat Hanson’s Cloverbelt West champs beat Turtle Lake in a sectional final. Their only loss was to Fall Creek. Senior Sidney Rice leads with 153 kills and junior Destiny Baughman has 142. Senior Maggie Craker has produced 580 assists, and junior Lauren Deetz has 232 digs.
Second-seeded Burlington Catholic Central, last year’s runner-up and the No. 1 team in the state ranking, is making its third straight state trip and ninth overall. The team’s state bounty includes six championships and two runner-up finishes. Coach Wayne Schultz’s Hilltoppers beat Green Bay NEW Lutheran in a five-set sectional final after winning the Metro Classic Conference title. Senior Sammie Seib has a team-high 216 kills, senior Ella Shaw has 423 assists and senior Grace Antlfinger leads with 299 digs.
Third-see ded and unranked Eau Claire Immanuel won a five-set battle with Black Hawk to earn its first state trip, marking the only two sets that coach Joe Lau’s Lancers have lost all season. Immanuel won the Dairyland Conference title and is led by junior Annie Oster with 126 kills, junior Claire Schierenbeck with 242 assists and junior Faith Kazemba with 167 digs.
The No. 4 seeding went to Prentice, ranked fifth, a first-time state qualifier. The Marawood Conference tri-champions beat Three Lakes in a five-set sectional final. Coach Mike Murphy’s Buccaneers have gotten 202 kills from senior Olivia Burcaw and 320 assists from senior Olivia Dettmering.
