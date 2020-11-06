Prep Volleyball State Tournament: What To Look For

Two in one day

In a normal year, a volleyball team playing twice in the same day wouldn’t be a big deal. But in 2020 it’s something the final four teams in Division 4 have not been able to do much of. McDonell, Prentice and Catholic Central have played more than one match in a day just once this fall. The Macks and Buccanneers went 1-1 in that effort while the unbeaten Hilltoppers won both. The Lancers have not played more than once in a day thus far.

Breaking Down The Field Division 1