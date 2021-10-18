Prep Volleyball: Veteran, versatile Chi-Hi squad eager to build off 35-2 regular season

The Chi-Hi volleyball team entered this season with a feeling.

A feeling the fall of 2021 could be a good one for the Cardinals.

But as Chi-Hi begins in the Division 1 postseason later this week, even the Cardinals didn't see the regular season they had coming.

Chi-Hi (35-2) put together a dominant effort through the first two months of the season, returning a versatile veteran group aiming to win the program's first regional championship since 2014 and beyond.

“I think coming into the year the group was really excited about what we had going here," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "Last year we had a reduced season due to COVID but they had a lot of fun and went onto some long winning streak (with) 11 in a row last year. I think they knew we were capable of playing at a high level for a while. I don’t think any of us would’ve anticipated 35-2 as a regular season so that’s just been really great. But that’s all because they’re willing to work hard and willing to learn more and more.”

Last season the Cardinals went 11-3 in a smaller season, opening the year with losses to River Falls before rattling off 11 straight victories to advance to the Division 1 regional finals where the Wildcats ended Chi-Hi's season. In 2019 the Cardinals were 14-21 and won just one Big Rivers Conference contest, but incremental growth from a more experienced roster has moved the team up the conference ladder in a hurry.

“I think the game has slowed down but I think the best way of saying that is they’ve sped up," Heidtke said of the team. "Freshman year both (juniors Sami Perlberg and Maddy Bauer) had wide eyes of ‘oh my gosh, this is what I have to play at?’ and now they know when we go in we have to play confidently and play the game fast and we’ve got to compete and that’s what they’ve learned to do.”

Perlberg and Bauer are among those players now with multiple years of experience. Seniors Isabelle Eslinger, Ella Hutzler and Adelaide Hoeschen anchor the team on defense while the junior Bauer moves the team at setter. Fellow junior Perlberg is the veteran player on a talented front row with sophomores Paige Steinmetz, Mykle Buhrow, Maddie Hunt and Sophie Robinson that have each shown the ability to shoulder the scoring load. The added success has not just come from gaining experience, but also in gaining trust with each other.

“We focus a lot on trust so it’s a lot of working with everybody on the court," Bauer said. "I know I can trust the back row to get up a good ball and I work to put up a good ball for my hitters because I trust they’ll put one away.”

Chi-Hi opened the season by taking second place out of 40 teams at the UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie, falling to River Falls in the championship game. The Cardinals would later earn tournament wins in Merrill, Waupun, Bloomer and Wisconsin Dells and have gained confidence all along the way.

“After we started winning I think we grew more confidence in ourselves, more trust in our team and (thought) OK we’re pretty good and we realized we were doing good," Perlberg said.

River Falls ended Chi-Hi's 24-match winning streak last Thursday as the Wildcats swept the Cardinals for their fifth straight Big Rivers title. Beyond the team's growth in talent and chemistry, Heidtke said their improvement in overall volleyball IQ has been easy to see.

“I’m able to have the conversation with the team I haven’t been able to have in past years because they’re dedicated to learning and growing and we still have room to do that," Heidtke said. "I think (Thursday) night proved that. There are still times where we have to speed things up on our side and we have to be able to adjust quicker than we are but it’s a work in progress. It’s something they’re dedicated to and they’re doing a great job of trusting each other but also trusting the coaching staff to know when we’re giving instruction and a gameplan it’s going to work out best.”

Chi-Hi earned a No. 2 seed in their sectional and receives a bye to Saturday's regional finals where the Cardinals would meet the winner of Tuesday's Stevens Point at Hudson matchup. A victory Saturday would vault Chi-Hi to the sectional semifinals at Wausau West on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Chi-Hi is set to host the sectional championship for whoever advances that far on Saturday, Oct. 30. River Falls is the top seed in the section, but a possible third matchup with the Wildcats isn't on Chi-Hi's radar right now. The program is simply doing what it can to focus on who and what is next and let that laser focus push the Cardinals as far as it can.

“I think the most important thing is we’re going to continue to work hard," Heidtke said. "That’s what we want to do, we love that we an awesome record of 35-2 throughout the regular season is awesome but we know there’s still room to grow and we focused all year on the process on our own side of the court and that’s what we’re focused on.”

