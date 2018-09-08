Each match for the McDonell volleyball team early in the season is valuable for gaining experience.
The Macks did plenty of that on Saturday and did so successfully on the way to a championship at the team's home Debbie Roesler Memorial Invitational by finishing 5-1 overall.
McDonell defeated Loyal (25-12, 25-13), Osseo-Fairchild (26-27, 25-17, 15-9), Cameron and Greenwood (25-23, 25-11) while falling to Elk Mound (25-19, 22-25, 11-15). Following the round robin tournament, a three-way tie for first between McDonell, Elk Mound and Cameron existed and the Macks and Comets earned the tiebreaker to advance and play in a one-set matchup for the title, a showdown McDonell won 25-21.
"Because of our youth and inexperience, we play a lot of close games because we are up and down throughout a match," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "I think through that we gain a lot of experience and we learn how to play in tight situations."
McDonell led early in the third set of the defeat to the Mounders before Elk Mound rallied.
"You look at those major setbacks, but it's more important how you respond to them," Hanson said. "It's frustrating and it's tough, but it makes you who you are and defines who you are as a team. We did a lot of great things today. We still have a lot of things to work on but overall there is improvement there in all areas of our game, even though we make mistakes still frequently."
Rachel Smiskey led McDonell (11-7) with 34 kills, followed closely by Carly Jenson with 33 while Amber Thaler added 22 and Kaitlyn Ortmann had 19 up front.
Maggie Craker had a team-best 111 assists while Ella Haley added 13 aces and Shanen Rice had 66 digs for the defense.
McDonell brings a largely new and inexperienced team into this season coming off Western Cloverbelt and Division 4 regional championships a season ago. The team opened the year with a 3-4 effort at the UW-Stout Sprawl last month before improving with a 3-1 showing at the La Crosse Aquinas tournament over Labor Day weekend.
The Macks fell in four sets to Eau Claire Regis to open Western Cloverbelt play on Thursday.
McDonell returns to league play at home on Thursday against Stanley-Boyd.
Debbie Roesler Memorial Volleyball Invitational 9-8-18
