Prep Wrestling: Burzynskis add to Stanley-Boyd coaching lineage at Eau Claire Memorial

Second-year Eau Claire Memorial head wrestling coach Sam Burzynski and assistant coach Austin Burzynski are the latest in a long line of Stanley-Boyd graduates to take their talent and passion for wrestling into coaching.

Burzynski is in his second season leading the Old Abes program with his brother Austin serving as an assistant coach after both cut their teeth with the sport as youngsters and into high school with the Orioles. The 2017 Stanley-Boyd graduate Sam has been around the sport since he was young. Older brother Greg Burzynski is the longtime coach for the program and Sam notched an impressive prep career of his own with a 140-34 career mark, four all-conference selections and three trips to the Division 2 state individual wrestling tournament, including a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds in 2017. Austin piled up 94 career wins on the mat and was a two-time sectional qualifier.

“It’s fun. I think that goes with having great coaches in high school and making us love the sport," Sam said of sticking with wrestling as a coach. "I think it goes all the way back to Lee LaFlamme, Karl Walters, Jay Thorpe and my brother Greg Burzynski. I think they’ve always instilled the love of the sport, and I think you see that with so many people coming up and being coaches in their future and giving back to the sport because they do love it so much.”

Sam and Austin also played football and baseball while at Stanley-Boyd. On the gridiron, Sam was a two-time All-Chippewa County selection and a member of the Division 2013 Division 5 state championship squad as a freshman before helping lead the Orioles to the Division 5 semifinals in his senior season in 2016. Austin was a two-time first team All-Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County selection along the offensive line in 2013 and 2014 and starter for the state championship team.

In college, Sam played alongside his brother with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds football team, and after college neither had to look very far to find a way to stick with wrestling. Sam took over the Eau Claire Memorial job after the 2019-20 season and has Austin by his side as an assistant coach.

But taking over when he did led to some unique challenges amid the early stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It definitely was interesting, especially with COVID because nothing was the same," Burzynski said of when he first got the job. "I’ve wrestled my whole life, been around wrestling my whole life, but there were things I didn’t see coming — quarantine, contact tracing last year. I’m glad it’s finally back to some normalcy. Obviously it’s not going completely, but I will say I have a lot of coaches in my family I’ve called many times.

"I have brothers who coach, uncles who coach, brother-in-laws who coach and they’ve given me a lot of advice over the last two years for sure.”

The Stanley-Boyd wrestling community has a significant connection in the area and around the state. Three-fifths of Chippewa County's programs have Stanley-Boyd roots; Steve Anderson is in his fourth year at Chi-Hi, while Cecil Philson wrestled for Greg Burzynski with the then Stanley-Boyd/Thorp wrestling co-op, taking sixth at Division 2 state at 160 pounds in 2011.

Longtime Verona coach Bob Wozniak is a Stanley-Boyd grad who still brings his team up to Chippewa Falls each year to compete at the Chi-Hi invitational. Craig Lodahl is the current wrestling coach at Edgerton, and Jake Wozniak is the current associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Anderson replaced longtime coach Tom Pomietlo as head coach of the Cardinals, a program both Tom and his brother Tim had a significant influence with as coaches after their time on the mat with Stanley-Boyd.

The Old Abes wrap up the regular season by hosting a four-team quad on Thursday with the postseason around the corner with Division 1 regionals in New Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 12.

"I am very proud of those two for passing their love of wrestling on to another generation," Greg Burzynski said of his brothers. "I have had them both on my coaching staff, and they do a very good job with the kids. It takes a lot of time and dedication to coach any sport, but especially wrestling many, many hours on Saturdays are spent in the gym."

