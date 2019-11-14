The Cadott wrestling team hosted Division 3 regionals on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Cadott. Cornell/Gilman and Boyceville were among the other …

By The Numbers

0 — Defeats for Brady Spaeth in his junior year as he went 46-0 on the way to a Division 3 title at 160 pounds

3 — State tournament podium finishes for Spaeth in his first three seasons of high school competition

5 — The number of native Wisconsinites on this year's University of Minnesota roster

128 — Varsity victories for Spaeth in his first three seasons