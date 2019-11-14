CADOTT — Brady Spaeth is taking his ample wrestling ability from the Cloverbelt to the Big Ten.
The Cadott senior wrestler signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday afternoon to wrestle at the University of Minnesota for the Golden Gophers. Spaeth has a Division 3 state championship and more than 120 victories under his belt in three seasons with the Hornets.
Spaeth had interest from a number of high-level Division I colleges but said Minnesota’s tradition, history and coaching staff were key factors in his decision to sign with the Golden Gophers.
“Everyone there just loves the sport,” Spaeth said. “So that’s where I want to be.”
Minnesota was ranked sixth in the nation in the most recently NWCA Coaches Poll, joined in the top 10 by fellow Big Ten schools Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The program has won three Division I team national championships since 2001 and has 17 individual national champions overall.
“I think going in there, everyone has a good mindset that they want to be champions,” Spaeth said. “I want to go be part of that. Everyone is there going hard, and that’s one of the things I love about that school.”
Spaeth already has a lengthy resume of success on the mat as his senior season is set to get underway next week. Spaeth won a Division 3 state championship at 160 pounds last year, rolling to a unbeaten 46-0 record and capping his year with a 9-4 decision victory over Random Lake’s Grayson Vandenbush for the title.
Spaeth finished second to Boyceville’s unbeaten Brock Schlough at 152 pounds in his sophomore season and finished third at 138 pounds as a freshman. Spaeth was a Co-Chippewa County Wrestler of the Year as a freshman and sophomore with teammate James Pfeiffer before sharing the honor with fellow state champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee a season ago.
“There’s not a whole lot of words to describe it,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of his son Brady signing with Minnesota. “It’s his goal. You always believe your kids can do whatever, but I didn’t know what it took to be a Division I athlete. He’s put in the time. He’s sought out the best competition, and now he’s going to have the opportunity to wrestle with one of the best programs in the nation.”
Minnesota watched him wrestle in Cadott as well as at the state tournament, and once Brady took a tour of the campus and wrestling facilities, he knew where he wanted to be.
“He knew right away, and he hasn’t looked back,” coach Spaeth said.
Overall, Spaeth has a 128-9 record thus far in high school, winning at least 40 matches in each season.
Spaeth joins a Golden Gopher roster that includes Boyceville native Garrett Joles, as well as wrestlers from Hudson (Dylan Anderson), River Falls (Nathan Fuller) and Amery (Hunter Marko). Thursday’s signing was in front of hundreds of students, coaches, facility and others who were there to show their support for Spaeth, and the senior appreciated it.
“Without them, it wouldn’t be happening,” Brady said of the support.
With his college future secure, Spaeth can fully focus on his senior season with the Hornets. The first day of practice is next Monday. Spaeth won a state title at 160 a year ago but plans on wrestling at 170 this year. Although his weight class is changing, his goals for the year are not.
“I’m going to try to repeat,” Brady said, “and if I can, I’m going to try to pin my way through that state tournament.”
